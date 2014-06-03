(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rusfinance
Bank's (RFB)
upcoming RUB4bn BO-08 senior unsecured bonds an expected
Long-term local
currency rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' and an expected National
Long-term rating of
'AAA(rus)(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final ratings is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated in line with RFB's Long-term local currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and National Long-term rating.
The bank's ratings are driven by potential support from its
ultimate parent
France's Societe Generale (SG, A/Negative; 99.4% stake in
Rosbank
(BBB+/Negative), a 100% parent of RFB) and is constrained by the
Russian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong
propensity to support
the bank, given its controlling stake and strategic commitment
to the Russian
market; the bank's still small size relative to the SG group,
limiting the
burden of any support required; and significant
contagion/reputational risks for
SG from RFB's potential default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to RFB's Long-term local currency IDR and National
Long-term rating
would impact the issue's respective ratings.
The bank's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if Russia's
Country Ceiling (BBB+)
is downgraded.
Downward pressure on the IDR and National Long-term rating could
also arise if
there is a multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in
the strategic
importance of the Russian market for SG. The latter is currently
not expected by
Fitch.
RFB's issuer ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'BBB+', Negative
Outlook
National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2'
Viability Rating of 'bb+'
Support Rating of '2'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
