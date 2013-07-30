(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Rusfinance Bank's
(RFB) RUB4bn Series 13 senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local
currency rating
of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The
bonds mature in
July 2018, have a coupon of 8.1% payable semi-annually and are
putable in
January 2015.
RFB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks, a National Long-term Rating of
'AAA(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2', a
Viability Rating of
'bb+', and a Support Rating of '2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating corresponds to RFB's Long-term local currency
IDR, which is
driven by potential support the bank could receive from its
ultimate parent
France's Societe Generale (SG, 'A'/Stable; 82.4% stake in
Rosbank
('BBB+'/Stable), a 100% parent of RFB) and is constrained by the
Russian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong
propensity to support
the bank, given its controlling stake and strategic commitment
to the Russian
market; the bank's still small size relative to the SG group
limiting the burden
of any support required; and the significant
contagion/reputational risks for SG
from their potential default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to RFB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue's
rating. The bank's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded/downgraded
if Russia's
Country Ceiling ('BBB+') was upgraded/downgraded. The possible
downward pressure
on the ratings could also arise if there was a multi-notch
downgrade of SG or a
marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian
market for SG, none
of which Fitch currently anticipates.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
