(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
leasing company OJSC Baltic Leasing (BL) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
of 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND NATIONAL RATING
BL's ratings reflect adequate asset quality metrics and healthy
profitability, a
strategic focus on retail business and comfortable liquidity
position. However,
the ratings are constrained by high concentration of funding,
significant
leverage and moderate liquidity of the lease book. The weaker
economic outlook,
including declining car sales in Russia, and increased pressure
on margins due
to rising funding costs are also moderately negative for the
company's credit
profile.
BL is a mid-sized Russian leasing company with its head office
in St.
Petersburg. It is widely represented in almost all Russian
regions through 63
branches and outlets. At end-2013, BL was the eighth-largest
leasing company in
Russia by total net investments in leases (NIL), but with a
market share of only
2% due to the dominant positions of large state-owned companies.
BL operates
mostly through its 100% subsidiary Baltic Leasing LLC, which is
a core business
unit in the group (it made 85% of total group NIL at end-2013)
and an issuer of
bonds.
Since May 2014, BL has been almost equally owned by five
investors: ICT Group,
IFD Capital, Tactics Group, Zenit Bank and a Russian businessman
Mikhail
Shishkhanov. Fitch deems that three of five investors (ICT, IFD
Capital and
Tactics group) are connected to Otkrytie; most funding is raised
from
Otkrytie-related banks.
BL's lease book is diversified by borrower, industry and type of
lease assets.
The corporate lease book bears higher risk as potential
foreclosures of
equipment could be lengthy and need significant haircuts. Fitch
views positively
the change of strategic focus toward more liquid retail business
(passenger and
light commercial vehicles made 45% of the lease book at
end-2013) although
declining car sales in Russia could constrain BL's business
growth.
BL's leverage (defined as net debt/equity) was quite high at
6.5x at end-2013.
Capitalisation has been improving due to robust internal capital
generation
(ROAE of 27% in 2013), which has outpaced the asset growth rate
(20% for 2013).
Fitch expects a reduction in profitability in 2014 and 2015.
However, this
should be matched by growth slowing down to 10%-15%, as
anticipated by BL's
management.
At end-2013, BL was mainly funded by bank loans (92% of total
liabilities),
which are concentrated by name: 72% of bank loans at end-2013
were raised from
banks affiliated to Otkrytie group, although this is down from
97% at end-2010.
However, Fitch considers BL's liquidity position as adequate as
(i) the
repayment schedule is well-matched by asset amortisation; and
(ii) BL has
demonstrated its ability to deleverage if refinancing becomes
problematic. In
addition, some additional liquidity support from shareholders
and/or roll-over
of bank funding is possible, in Fitch's view.
High profitability (ROAE of 27% and 39% in 2013 and 2012,
respectively) is
supported mainly by cost efficiency (cost/average assets of 4.6%
in 2013).
However, Fitch expects some deterioration in performance due to
(i) the adverse
economic environment in Russia; (ii) declining car sales, which
could restrict
growth of the high-yielding retail business; and (iii) narrowing
capital
markets, leading to more expensive funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND NATIONAL RATING
An upgrade would likely require a reduction in leverage, a
significant decrease
in dependence on Otkrytie-related funding (without a sharp
increase in the cost
of funding) and a positive track record in the development of
retail lease
operations.
A significant increase in leverage or material credit losses
exerting pressure
on performance could be negative for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
RATING
The senior debt rating for the RUB2bn domestic bonds due 2020 is
aligned with
the company's Long-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Baltic Leasing OJSC
Long-Term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term local currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B';
National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Baltic Leasing LLC
Senior unsecured debt assigned at 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11
December 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
