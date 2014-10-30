(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
Russian Kemerovo Region Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'and a Short-term foreign currency IDR of
'B'. The agency
has also assigned the region's National Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The agency has also assigned the region's senior unsecured debt
a Long-term
local currency rating of 'BB-' and a National Long-term rating
of 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's high direct risk relative to
national peers',
including some forex exposure, and volatile budgetary
performance with wide
deficits and negative margins in 2013. The ratings also factor
in a strong but
concentrated local economy and low contingent risk. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that Kemerovo's operating performance will
stabilise with a
narrowing of its budget deficit during 2015-2016, following
substantial deficits
before debt variation in prior years caused by deterioration in
the region's tax
revenue.
Fitch expects the region's operating balance to stabilise at
about 3% of
operating revenue during 2014-2016, underpinned by a recovery of
corporate
income tax (CIT) proceeds and additional allocations by the
national government
of personal income tax revenue to regions in 2014. The operating
balance turned
negative in 2013, due to a decline in tax revenue for the second
year in a row.
Tax proceeds fell sharply in 2012-2013, due to weak earnings at
major local
taxpayers following price declines for key commodity exports,
such as coal and
steel.
The wide deficit before debt variation during 2012-2013 and so
far in 2014 has
resulted in a rapid rise in total debt, leading Fitch to expect
an increase in
direct risk to RUB50bn (58% of current revenue) at end-2014,
from RUB19bn (21%)
in 2011. At 1 September 2014 direct risk totalled RUB45.2bn, of
which 51%
matures during 2015-2016 exposing the region to some refinancing
pressure. Fitch
expects Kemerovo's direct risk will continue to grow to 65% of
current revenue
by end-2016.
The region is exposed to unhedged foreign-currency risk because
16% of its
direct risk (USD197m) was denominated in US dollars as of 1
September 2014. It
is represented by liabilities to Vnesheconombank
(BBB/Negative/F3) that were
assumed by the region in the mid-2000s. Annual interest rate for
the outstanding
debt is only 1% and the maturity profile has been smoothed out
to 1 January
2035, which takes immediate pressure off its debt servicing
burden.
Kemerovo has low contingent risk stemming from public sector
entities' financial
debt and issued guarantees. In late 2011, the region imposed a
moratorium on new
guarantees issuance and as of 1 September 2014 the region had no
outstanding
guarantees.
The region has a strong economy dominated by the coal and metal
industries. This
provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget, allowing
the region to
rely on its own budget revenue rather than on transfers from the
federal budget.
However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on companies'
profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating
revenue and
maintenance of debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current
balance) below 10
years on a sustainable base would lead to an upgrade.
Inability to maintain positive operating balance on a sustained
basis or an
increase in direct risk far beyond Fitch expectations would lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here. IN ADDITION,
