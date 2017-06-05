(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Joint Stock
Company Russian
National Reinsurance Company (RNRC) an Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects RNRC's 100% ownership by the Central Bank of
Russia, which
has issued a capital support agreement in its favour.
RNRC's rating also benefits from a strong business profile
underpinned by
specific legislation, management expertise, and a conservative
investment
strategy. Offsetting these positive rating factors is RNRC's
exposure to
concentration risk in the short-term as the reinsurer expands
its portfolio away
from sanctioned risks.
RNRC is a reinsurance company founded in August 2016 to develop
the local
reinsurance market in Russia and to reinsure risks assumed by
local insurance
companies related to sanctioned businesses. Regulations oblige
local primary
insurers to offer 10% of reinsured business to RNRC. It is,
however, only
obliged to accept risks related to sanctioned businesses.
Commitment from the Central Bank of Russia to support the
company is evidenced
by a capital support agreement dated May 2017 by further capital
injections on
the maximum amount of RUB49.7 billion. This was to cover equity
decrease below
RUB21.3 billion due to losses occurring under sanctioned
business agreements.
Reinsurance of Russian sanctioned business is one of the areas
RNRC works in
under the law based on which the company was established. It
includes
reinsurance of property, cargo or marine risks related to
military and
double-use products and industries, reinsurance of risks
underwritten in Crimea,
and some one-off large projects. The share of sanctioned
business in RNRC's
portfolio is forecast not to exceed 10%-15% by 2021, assuming
stable absolute
amounts of sanctioned business and the growth of RNRC's
non-sanctioned
insurance portfolio. Fitch views RNRC's role as reinsurer for
sanctioned risks
as positive for the company's strategic value to the Russian
Federation and
Central Bank of Russia.
RNRC's management team possesses extensive expertise and deep
knowledge of the
insurance industry. Most of the managers have a long track
record of experience
working in leading Russian insurance companies, including
companies focused on
corporate business. Fitch believes that the expertise of the
company's
management will be beneficial for the development of the company
and will allow
it to reach the strategic goals set by the shareholder.
Based on the business plan for 2017-2021, RNRC is expected to be
profitable with
a return on equity of 12% in 2017 and of 19% in 2021. Average
premium growth is
expected to reach 35% per year from 2017 to 2021. Net income
will be underpinned
by strong underwriting and robust investment income. The
combined ratio is
forecast to reach 59% in 2017 and to 66% in 2021. As regulations
require RNRC to
be offered a share of business reinsured by Russian insurers,
Fitch believes
this business plan is achievable.
Given the obligatory 10% cessions which direct insurers are
obliged to offer to
RNRC the company's insurance portfolio is subject to
concentration risk. To
mitigate this risk the company has implemented a number of
internal procedures.
The company monitors concentration risk per object and per
territory and
declines non-sanctioned risks in excess of these internal
limits.
Fitch views RNRC's investment strategy as prudent and
conservative from a local
capital markets perspective, with government fixed-income
instruments accounting
for 91% of total investments at end-2016. The company maintains
good credit
quality in its investment portfolio relative to its local peers,
investing in
government bonds and placing deposits with state-owned banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RNRC's IFS Rating will likely be downgraded if Russia's
Long-Term Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating is downgraded. The rating could also be
downgraded if
RNRC's strategic role in the Russian reinsurance market or its
ownership
structure were to change.
The rating could be upgraded if Russia is upgraded while RNRC's
strategic role
is being maintained.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 203 530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+ +44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee: 31 May 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001