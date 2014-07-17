(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia's Sovcombank
(SCB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING, NATIONAL LONG-TERM
RATING
SCB's ratings reflect (i) its short track record in the Russian
consumer finance
market; (ii) the challenging outlook for Russian consumer
finance banks given
increasing borrower leverage and rising arrears; (iii)
potentially significant
volatility in the bank's performance and asset quality, which
are largely
untested through the negative side of the economic cycle; (iv)
significant
dependence of pre-impairment profitability on loan issuance
volumes; and (v)
fairly high exposure to market risk. However, the ratings also
reflect SCB's
currently adequate asset quality, sound liquidity and reasonable
capitalisation,
and its somewhat more conservative credit underwriting relative
to peers.
SCB's non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue) origination
rate (defined as
net increase in NPLs plus write-offs) remained a moderate 11%
(annualised) of
average performing loans in 3M14, only slightly up from 10.7% in
2013. This
compares well with peers, as sector average credit losses were a
high 15.5% in
2013 and continued to creep up in the beginning of 2014.
SCB's results seem to have been only mildly affected by negative
market trends
so far, in part due to the bank's somewhat different client
focus and
significantly smaller loan tickets (around RUB60,000 on average,
well below its
peers). However, operating conditions for the Russian consumer
finance sector in
general, and SCB in particular, remain challenging, as expressed
by sizeable
uplift in credit losses in the sector in 2013, driven by the
growing leverage of
Russian retail borrowers. In Fitch's view, SCB's track record of
reasonable
asset quality and performance in a more challenging operating
environment is
limited.
Despite solid performance in 2011-2013 (average ROAE equalled a
high 44%), SCB
posted a RUB0.1bn operational loss in 1Q14, net of one-off items
related to the
acquisition of GE Money Bank (GEMB; equal to roughly 24% of
SCB's end-2013 total
assets). SCB's core profitability is heavily dependent on loan
issuance volumes
as a high 69% of its pre-impairment profit in 3M14 (2013: 65%)
was derived from
insurance agency fees. These fees are recognised upfront at loan
origination and
are directly tied to the amount of issued loans. Hence, the loan
growth
slow-down and lengthening of loan tenors (both anticipated by
Fitch in the near
term) may affect SCB's profitability in a negative manner. Zero
loan growth in
3M14 resulted in Fitch's estimated break-even NPL origination
rate going down to
12.3%, only marginally above actual credit losses. In Fitch's
view, it will be
difficult for SCB to achieve fast loan growth in the current
environment while
maintaining acceptable asset quality.
SCB's capitalisation is reasonable, with a Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio of 14%
at end-1Q14, and has historically been underpinned by sound
internal capital
generation (37% on average in 2011-2013). A significant discount
to book value
on the acquisition of GEMB should also be positive for
capitalisation,
conditional on (i) successful implementation of ongoing
integration, (ii) the
good quality of GEMB's loan book, and (iii) manageable one-off
acquisition-related expenses.
SCB is predominantly funded by retail deposits (64% of end-1Q14
liabilities).
The granularity of SCB's deposit base is positive for funding
stability.
However, the high share of retail deposits in the funding mix,
combined with the
bank's secured repo funding, could negatively affect recoveries
for senior
unsecured creditors, as under Russian law their claims rank
below those of
retail depositors.
A high 23% of end-1Q14 liabilities were comprised of repo
funding from the
Central Bank of Russia (CBR). The proceeds are used to purchase
additional bonds
eligible for further repoing with the CBR and earn a margin of
around 2% between
the CBR repo rate and the yield on the securities portfolio.
This results in
high holdings of fixed income securities (3.5x FCC at end-1Q14)
and,
notwithstanding reasonable credit quality, exposes the bank to
significant
market risk.
The bank's strong liquidity position is underpinned by (i) the
solid cushion of
liquid assets at end-5M14 (equal to 27% of total customer
accounts); and (ii)
the fast amortising, granular and cash generative loan book
(monthly proceeds
from loan repayments equal to about 5% of customer accounts)
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATING
Upside pressure on SCB's ratings could stem from (i) an extended
track record of
reasonable performance and asset quality through the cycle; and
(ii) the gradual
recovery of the operating environment. Significant deterioration
of SCB's asset
quality and/or liquidity position would put downward pressure on
the bank's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that support
from the bank's
private shareholders cannot be relied upon. Potential sovereign
support is also
not factored into SCB's ratings (as expressed in the Support
Rating Floor of 'No
Floor') due to SCB's low systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
