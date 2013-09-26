(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned SABIC
Capital II B.V.'s proposed USD1bn 2.625% guaranteed bonds an expected senior
unsecured 'A+ (EXP)' rating. The rating is in line with Saudi Basic Industries
Corporation's (SABIC; A+/Stable/F1) senior unsecured 'A+' rating.
The bonds' final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documentation
conforming to information already received and further details regarding the
amount and tenor of the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guarantee from SABIC
The bonds will benefit from a direct, unconditional, general and irrevocable
guarantee from SABIC (the guarantor). The guarantee will be a senior unsecured
obligation of SABIC and will rank at least pari passu with all its existing and
future senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Senior Unsecured Obligations of the Issuer
SABIC Capital II B.V. (the issuer) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
SABIC incorporated in the Netherlands as a private limited liability company.
The company was set up in 2008 as a finance and investment vehicle of the group.
The funds it borrows are on-lent to companies of the SABIC Group in the US and
it relies on the financial support of SABIC. SABIC has entered into a guarantee
agreement with SABIC Capital II B.V. whereby SABIC has unconditionally and
irrevocably undertaken to the issuer, among others, that it will make available
to the issuer sufficient funds to meet its payment obligations as and when they
become due and payable.
Structural Subordination Not A Concern
The guarantee will be structurally subordinated to the claims of the creditors
of SABIC and its subsidiaries. In our view, the risk of structural subordination
is strongly mitigated by our expectation that the group's consolidated FFO
adjusted net leverage will remain below 1.0x over the rating horizon.
Other Terms & Conditions
Other than a negative pledge (with permitted liens), the bonds have no specific
covenants. Events of default include cross default or cross acceleration to the
debt of the issuer or the guarantor with a USD100m threshold. The bonds are also
subject to a bondholders' put option upon the occurrence of a change of control
event.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the proposed instrument is tied to the senior unsecured rating of
SABIC. As such, any rating action on SABIC's senior unsecured rating will lead
to a similar change on the rating of the proposed notes.