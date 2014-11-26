(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
assigned Sampath
Bank PLC's (Sampath; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated
debentures of up to
LKR7bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents that
conform to information previously received. The final rating is
at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 11 November 2014.
The debentures, which will have a tenor of five years and carry
a fixed coupon,
will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Sampath expects to
use the
proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital base and reduce asset
and liability
maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated one notch below Sampath's
National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured debt.
Sampath Bank's rating is driven by its modest and expanding
franchise, and
relatively higher risk appetite as seen in its aggressive loan
growth and high
gold-backed lending until end-2013, which has put pressure on
its asset quality.
Fitch believes asset quality indicators could be weaker than
those reported
should a broader definition of impairment be applied. This could
put pressure on
its rating given the bank's lower capitalisation relative to
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the debentures will move in tandem with Sampath's
National
Long-Term Ratings.
A full list of Sampath's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures:
'A+(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures:
'A+(lka)'
For more details on Sampath's ratings and credit profile, see
the update titled
"Sampath Bank PLC" dated 6 August 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Sampath has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder
other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating
operations of, or
credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
