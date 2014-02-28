(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
Southern California Edison Company's (SCE) SCE Trust III 5.75%
fixed-to-floating
trust preference securities. The preference securities are
subordinated to SCE's
senior debt. Proceeds to SCE will be used to repay commercial
paper and/or for
general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook for SCE is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Strong and relatively predictable utility earnings and cash
flows;
--A balanced regulatory compact in the state of California;
--Effective execution of SCE's large capex program and timely
recovery of
related costs in rates;
--SCE's tiered rate structure and long-term concerns around
competitive inroads
from alternative energy supply;
--Recovery of costs associated with the shutdown of the San
Onofre Nuclear
Generating Station (SONGS).
The rating and Stable Outlook reflect SCE's strong, projected
earnings and cash
flows, relatively low debt leverage, a balanced regulatory
compact in California
and strong projected credit metrics. The rating and outlook also
consider SCE's
large capex program. Fitch assumes reasonable outcomes in
proceedings before the
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to consider SONGS
related costs
recovery and SCE's pending 2015 general rate case (GRC).
The utility benefits from a balanced state regulatory
environment that includes,
among other credit supportive features, revenue decoupling,
forward test years
in regularly scheduled rate general rate cases (GRC),
bifurcation of
cost-of-capital proceedings from GRCs, pre-approval of capex and
riders for
recovery of key expense items outside of GRC proceedings.
The balanced regulatory compact in California mitigates concerns
regarding SCE's
large capex program, which is expected to approximate $15
billion - $17 billion
during 2014-2017. Fitch estimates SCE's EBITDA-to-interest and
debt-to-EBITDA
ratios will be better-than 7.0x and 3.0x, respectively, during
2014-2018.
Fitch's estimates reflect revenue increases approved by the CPUC
in SCE's 2012
GRC. In addition to a test-year rate increase of $272 million,
the CPUC's final
decision in the 2012 GRC approved attrition year rate increases
of $358 million
and $356 million, respectively, in 2013 and 2014.
In its final 2012 GRC decision, the CPUC approved total rate
increases during
2012-2014 representing approximately 54% of the utility's
request. Going
forward, Fitch assumes that the final decision in SCE's pending
2015 GRC will be
generally consistent with the balanced outcome in the utility's
2012 GRC.
Fitch notes that an unexpected, significant deterioration in the
regulatory
compact in California that would result in debt-to-EBITDA
weakening to 3.4x or
worse on a sustained basis. This scenario would likely trigger
future credit
rating downgrades for SCE. Fitch believes a material
deterioration in California
regulation is a low probability event in the
near-to-intermediate term.
The utility and its parent company's credit ratings reflect
potential secular
risks associated with California's strong commitment to low
carbon energy policy
and technologies. In this regard, Fitch believes that enactment
of A.B.327 is a
constructive development.
The legislation provides authority to the CPUC to adjust
residential rates and
implement fixed charges, among other things, to address
residential cost
shifting issues and provide appropriate incentives to balance
the interests of
customers and the investor-owned utilities (IOU).
Fitch's ratings for SCE consider the utility's investment in the
retired San
Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) and the commission's
pending order
instituting investigation (OII) to consider related cost
recovery issues.
Fitch believes precedent in the state supports full recovery of
SCE's prudently
incurred costs related to the utility's investment in SONGS.
SONGS related
issues are not expected by Fitch to trigger future credit rating
downgrades.
Nonetheless, a significant, unexpected disallowance would, all
else equal,
weaken SCE's financial ratios and heighten uncertainty regarding
the regulatory
compact in California. In this scenario, adverse future credit
rating actions by
Fitch cannot be ruled out.
Fitch notes that SCE recorded a pretax impairment charge of $575
million ($365
million after tax) in second quarter-2013 due to the early
retirement of SONGS
and its reclassification as a deferred asset.
The retired nuclear facility represents approximately $1.2
billion of rate base
and $2.1 billion of net investment as of May 31, 2013. SCE's
year-end 2013 rate
base is approximately $21 billion (excluding SONGS) and total
assets as of Dec.
31, 2013 were $46 billion.
SCE announced its decision to permanently retire SONGS Units 2
and 3 in June
2013 due to unexpected heat transfer tube wear in replacement
generators at both
units. SONGS had been out-of-service since January 2012 when a
tube leak was
discovered in Unit 3.
The ratings for SCE also consider CPUC regulations that limit
dividends and cash
distributions from the utility its corporate parent, Edison
International (EIX;
IDR rated 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook by Fitch).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade at SCE currently seems unlikely considering
SCE's large capex
program, higher-than-industry-average rates, tiered rate
structure, and secular
concerns regarding competitive inroads from alternative energy
suppliers.
An unexpected deterioration in the California regulatory
environment, including
an unexpected adverse outcome in the pending SONGS OII or other
prospective rate
proceedings could lead to future credit rating downgrades.
The inability of SCE to effectively execute its large capex
program and fully
recover costs in a timely manner could also result in adverse
credit rating
actions
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip W. Smyth, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0577
Committee Chairperson
Shalini Mahajan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0351
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent
Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Nov.
19, 2013);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water
Companies' (May 16,
2011);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
here
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.