(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Scottish
Widows PLC's (SW)
subordinated debt issuance totaling GBP1.5bn a 'BBB+' rating.
The issuance
consists of the following two tranches:
--GBP850m, 5.50% Subordinated Notes Due 2023
--GBP650m, 7.00% Subordinated Notes Due 2043
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects that the proceeds of the issuance will be used to
replace existing
internal debt to benefit the regulatory capital position of
Lloyds Banking Group
(LBG), SW's ultimate parent, in light of Basel III and Solvency
II. Therefore,
the agency does not expect this issuance to significantly
increase debt
leverage.
The terms of the issue include mandatory interest deferral with
triggers based
on regulatory solvency and optional deferral subject to a
six-month look-back
dividend pusher. Deferred interest is cash cumulative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely, given that SW's ratings are constrained
by LBG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is at its Support
Rating Floor and
unlikely to be upgraded in the near term.
A downgrade could be triggered by a downgrade of LBG, or a
weakening of the
insurance operations' credit profile as indicated by: a
sustained decrease in
regulatory solvency to below 1.4x; a fall in fixed-charge
coverage to below 3x;
or a material decline in the value of new business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11
January 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.