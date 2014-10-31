(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SEMAPA's (AA/RWN/F1+) EUR150m French commercial paper (CP) programme a Short-term local currency rating of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating on the CP programme reflects SEMAPA's sound liquidity management and the adequate back-up package set for CP issues within the EUR150m programme. Under the CP programme, SEMAPA plans to launch single issues of maximum EUR80m each. The CP programme is not guaranteed by its sponsor (the City of Paris; rated AA+/RWN/F1+), unlike long-term debt, but Fitch considers that the CP programme would be backed by sufficient reserves provided by a revolving line of EUR70m until end-2015. Fitch will be monitoring the level of back-up package in the medium term. Fitch estimates SEMAPA's CP issuance would benefit from the reputation of its sponsor in the capital markets, as SEMAPA plans to issue CP in connection with Paris's CP issuance. SEMAPA's ratings reflect the tight control by and strong support from the City of Paris, its 92% owner and public sponsor. Despite its large development projects, SEMAPA is rated a notch below its sponsor's as we do not consider SEMAPA as a priority for the City of Paris in times of financial distress. The RWN on SEMAPA's IDRs reflects that of the city. Fitch uses a top-down approach under its public-sector entity criteria to rate SEMAPA. SEMAPA's activity consists of acquiring land and subsequently monetising the assets it develops. At end-2014, in addition to the funding of its activity, SEMAPA will have to repay EUR48m of bank loans. The financing needs will be covered by issuance under its CP programme and the issue of notes under an euro medium-term notes programme for EUR340m (80% guaranteed by Paris) in 4Q14. RATING SENSITIVITIES The CP programme's rating is aligned with SEMAPA's rating. Changes to SEMAPA's rating would be mirrored in the CP programme's rating. Changes to SEMAPA's ratings could stem from a rating action on the City of Paris, or from a shift in the city's control and financial support of SEMAPA. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 07 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated August 2012, and "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" dated March 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.