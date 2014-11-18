(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected rating of
'A+(EXP)' to senior unsecured notes issued by CDBL Funding 1.
CDBL Funding 1 is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV)
established by
SinoAero Leasing Co., Limited (SAL), an indirectly wholly owned
subsidiary of
CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (A+/Stable), a China-based financial
leasing company that
covers the aviation, transportation and infrastructure sectors.
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
SAL.
Furthermore, CDB Leasing has executed a keepwell and asset
purchase deed
relating to the guaranteed notes.
CDB Leasing plans to use the proceeds of the note issue for
general corporate
purposes, including refinancing existing SAL debt. The final
rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the senior notes primarily reflects our assessment
of an extremely
high probability of support from CDB Leasing to both SAL and
CDBL Funding 1. In
Fitch's opinion, a default by the issuer or SAL would create
enormous
reputational risk for CDB Leasing and its ultimate parent, China
Development
Bank (CDB; A+/Stable), the largest policy bank in China. CDB
Leasing's ratings
are underpinned by expectations of support from CDB and the
Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable). For further information, refer to the rating action
commentary
dated 10 July 2014 titled "Fitch Rates CDB Leasing 'A+' with
Stable Outlook".
The guaranteed notes constitute direct, general and unsecured
obligations of
SAL, and will rank pari passu with all other existing and future
unsubordinated
and unsecured obligations of SAL. Further, some of CDB Leasing's
bank loan
agreements contain a cross-default clause covering all the
companies within the
group that will trigger accelerated repayment if SAL defaults.
With the keepwell and asset purchase deed, CDB Leasing intends
to ensure SAL has
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligation under the guaranteed
notes, and
remains solvent and is a going concern at all times. CDB Leasing
is required to
repurchase SAL's aircraft assets upon the occurrence of a
triggering event. The
triggering event refers to the situation in which SAL does not
have sufficient
liquidity to meet its payment obligations or an event of
default.
The repurchase agreement is similar to undertakings already
provided by CDB
Leasing to some of SAL's existing bank loans and serves as an
important
mechanism to allow CDB Leasing to provide foreign currency
liquidity to SAL in a
timely manner. CDB Leasing does not require approval from the
State
Administration of Foreign Exchange for these foreign currency
transfers because
buying assets for leasing purposes is a part of CDB Leasing's
operating
activities sanctioned by the relevant authorities, including
China Banking
Regulatory Commission.
There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and
asset purchase
deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the
agreement and the
cross-default clauses at the parent level suggest a strong
propensity for CDB
Leasing to support SAL, if required.
SAL is the core operating platform for CDB Leasing's overseas
aircraft leasing
business. It is highly integrated into CDB Leasing's operations
and is
considered a core subsidiary, with SAL's financials fully
incorporated into CDB
Leasing's consolidated audited reports. Moreover, CDB Leasing
aims to convert
SAL into a directly owned subsidiary, a task it expects to
complete in the
coming years.
CDB Leasing has strong control over SAL's operating decisions as
two of SAL's
three directors hold senior management positions at CDB
Leasing's aircraft
leasing division. SAL contributed 36% of CDB Leasing's total
operating revenue
and 18% of its net income in 2013 and accounted for 60% of CDB
Leasing's
aircraft assets and 17% of its total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on CDBL Funding 1's guaranteed notes would be
directly correlated to
any notable change in the willingness or ability of CDB
Leasing.to support SAL,
if required. Likewise, any notable change in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support CDB and CDB Leasing in
a full and
timely manner, would affect the rating on the guaranteed notes.
