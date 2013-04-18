(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Sri
Lanka-based Senkadagala Finance PLC's (SFC; BBB+(lka)/Stable)
proposed issue of
senior unsecured redeemable listed debentures of up to LKR1bn
an expected
National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'. SFC will issue
the debentures
subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received, including details
regarding the
amount and tenor.
Rating Action Rationale
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's
National Long-Term
rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
The proposed debentures will be issued in two tranches with a
maturity of three
and four years, while coupon payments will be at fixed and
floating rates. The
notes do not contain any deferral clauses. SFC expects to use
the proceeds to
fund its ongoing lending activities and to help reduce maturity
mismatches
between its assets and liabilities.
Key Rating Drivers
SFC's rating reflects its long operating history and sound
credit profile
through economic cycles, supported by credit controls, low
refinancing risk and
high profitability compared with domestic peers.
SFC's credit profile is constrained by its elevated financial
risk, as reflected
in lower capitalisation - measured by its Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio (CAR)
and equity/assets ratio - during the financial year ended March
2012. Tier 1 CAR
(after including retained profits) improved to an estimated
14.4% during 9MFY13
(FY12: 11.5%) as the rate of internal capital generation kept
pace with asset
growth.
SFC relies to a large extent on secured borrowings to fund its
lending
activities, which has helped the company to reduce refinancing
risk. However,
over-reliance on secured borrowings can limit SFC's future
financing flexibility
to the extent of unencumbered assets on its balance sheet, and
may also reduce
recovery prospects of its unsecured creditors in the event of
liquidation. SFC's
ratio of unencumbered assets/unsecured liabilities was 1.2x at
end-9MFY13, which
is low compared with that of domestic peers.
Rating Sensitivities
A continued weakening in SFC's capitalisation or financial
flexibility as
indicated by a further reduction of unencumbered assets relative
to unsecured
liabilities could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon the company
strengthening its
franchise and improving its capitalisation to levels
commensurate with
higher-rated peers, while maintaining satisfactory asset quality
and
profitability.
For more details on SFC's ratings and credit profile, please
refer to
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA
Assistant Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka.
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
and 'Finance
and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.