April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Senkadagala Finance PLC's (SFC, BBB+(lka)/Stable) issue
of senior unsecured redeemable listed debentures of up to LKR1bn a final National Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB+(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents which
conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 18 April 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates
Senkadagala Finance's Proposed Senior Debt at 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)' at
www.fitchratings.com).
Rating Action Rationale
The debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's National Long-Term Rating as
they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the bank.
The debentures are to be issued in two tranches with a maturity of three and
four years, with fixed- and floating-rate coupon payments. The notes do not
contain any deferral clauses and therefore Fitch has not assigned any
'equity-credit' to this issue. SFC expects to use the proceeds to fund balance
sheet growth and to help reduce maturity mismatches between its assets and
liabilities.
Key Rating Drivers
SFC's rating reflects its long operating history and sound credit profile
through economic cycles, supported by credit controls, low refinancing risk and
high profitability compared with domestic peers.
SFC's credit profile is constrained by its elevated financial risk, as reflected
in lower capitalisation - measured by its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
and equity/assets ratio - during the financial year ended March 2012. Tier 1 CAR
(after including retained profits) improved to an estimated 14.4% during 9MFY13
(FY12: 11.5%) as the rate of internal capital generation kept pace with asset
growth.
SFC relies to a large extent on secured borrowings to fund its lending
activities, which has helped the company to reduce refinancing risk. However,
over-reliance on secured borrowings can limit SFC's future financing flexibility
to the extent of unencumbered assets on its balance sheet, and may also reduce
recovery prospects of its unsecured creditors in the event of liquidation. SFC's
ratio of unencumbered assets/unsecured liabilities was 1.2x at end-9MFY13, which
is low compared with that of domestic peers.
Rating Sensitivities
A continued weakening in SFC's capitalisation, measured by its Tier 1 CAR and
equity/assets ratio, or financial flexibility, as indicated by a further
reduction of unencumbered assets relative to unsecured liabilities, could lead
to a downgrade.
An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon the company strengthening its
franchise and improving its capitalisation to levels commensurate with
higher-rated peers, while maintaining satisfactory asset quality and
profitability.
For more details on SFC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk