Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Senkadagala Finance PLC's (SFC; BBB+(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR1.25bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'.

The debentures have a tenor of up to five years with fixed coupons. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents, which conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 14 November 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The proposed debentures are rated one notch below SFC's National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)' to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of a liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the Long-Term Ratings of SFC.

An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon sustained stronger capital and a more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to expand in a controlled manner. SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset quality continues to weaken, leading to a material decline in capitalisation or excessive asset encumbrance.