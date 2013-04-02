(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB; the originator; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') trust certificate programme an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The issuing entity under the programme is SIB Sukuk Company III Limited (SIBIII). The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information previously received by Fitch. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the certificates issued under the programme. There is no assurance that certificates issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme. SIBIII is a special purpose vehicle, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, solely to act as the issuer of the certificates (sukuk) and trustee for the certificate holders. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The 'BBB+(EXP)' rating assigned to the programme is driven solely by SIB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' as the Sukuk structure is viewed as an originator-backed/asset-based structure. The certificates' ratings would therefore be sensitive and directly-linked to any change in SIB's Long-term IDR. The originator backing is based on: i) SIB's payment and performance obligations under the sukuk transaction documents ranking pari passu with SIB's other future or present senior unsecured debt obligations; ii) SIB's irrevocable undertaking to purchase the relevant sukuk assets from SIBIII on the scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates ; and iii) on any periodic distribution date, if the returns generated from the sukuk assets are insufficient to cover the periodic distribution payments due, SIB may pay further amounts to SIBIII to remedy such shortfall via a liquidity facility. Fitch views the provision of a liquidity facility as an obligation of SIB, as failure to provide liquidity if required would lead to a payment default under the certificates and in the agency's view that this would also constitute an event of default for SIB. Fitch understands that certificate holders have a beneficial interest in the cash flows generated by the underlying assets, but do not have recourse to those assets, as such the sukuk are asset-based not asset-backed. By assigning a rating to the issue, Fitch does not express an opinion on the Sukuk structure's compliance with Shariah principles or whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law, including, without limitation, Sharjah, Dubai International Financial Centre and UAE federal law. RATING SENSITIVITIES: The 'BBB+(EXP)' rating of the trust certificate programme is equalised with SIB's Long-term IDR, and is therefore highly sensitive to a rating action on SIB. Established in 1975 as a conventional bank (previously known as National Bank of Sharjah), SIB converted into an Islamic bank in 2002. The government of Sharjah currently holds 31.3% of the bank's shares (through two registered shareholdings of 27.4% and 3.9%) and has been a major shareholder since it was established. Kuwait Finance House (KFH) joined as a strategic investor (20%) upon conversion although it has limited involvement in SIB's activities. The remaining shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Contact: Primary Analyst Shaun Miskell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 144 29 9131 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, and 'Rating Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating Sukuk here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.