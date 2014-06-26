(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to Siam Commercial Bank Public
Company Limited's
(SCB) unsubordinated unsecured short-term debenture programme of
up to THB50bn.
This programme will replace SCB's existing THB50bn short-term
debenture
programme, which expires on 15 July 2014. Debentures issued
under the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued
in several
tranches within the year. Proceeds from the issuance would be
used for the
bank's general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as SCB's National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(tha)', as the debentures issued under the programme will
constitute direct
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank.
SCB's ratings reflect its sound domestic franchise, particularly
in retail
banking and good performance, with consistent profitability. SCB
has grown
relatively quickly in recent years, but at the same time it has
maintained
acceptable levels of capital (with a consolidated Tier 1 ratio
of 12.0%) and
improved its asset quality buffers (as seen by strong loan loss
reserve coverage
of 148%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in SCB's National Short-Term Ratings will affect the
rating of the
unsubordinated unsecured debentures. The National Short-Term
Ratings are already
at the top end of the scale, and hence, there is no upside. A
downgrade may come
from a very significant deterioration in asset quality and
capital. However, we
do not expect any such changes in the near term, as current
buffers appear
adequate to cope with a normal economic downturn.
The other ratings of SCB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National long-term rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National short-Term rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5bn MTN programme: 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National rating on long-term subordinated debt: 'AA-(tha)'
