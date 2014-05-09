(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Italian toll road
operator Sias S.p.A. (Sias) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the following ratings to SIAS's
euro medium-term notes (EMTN) programme and notes:
EMTN programme of EUR2bn (senior secured notes): 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
EMTN programme of EUR2bn (senior unsecured notes): 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
EUR500m senior secured notes due October 2020: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
EUR500m senior secured notes due February 2024: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
The rating reflects a combination of a Midrange asset (resistant and large toll
road network benefitting from a generally protective concession framework),
robust although complex debt structure and moderate leverage (maximum 4x, Fitch
calculation).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sias is the second-largest Italian toll road operator managing a network of
1,175 km (20% nationally), which is critical for the mobility of the wealthy
north-west region of Italy (GDP per capita around 18% above the national/EU
average). Traffic was resistant through the 2008-2011 crisis (maximum 1.2%
decline) but experienced a shock in 2012 (-7.7%) due to the decrease of domestic
consumption as a response to austerity measures. Traffic moderately contracted
again in 2013 (-2.2% like for like) but 1Q14 figures shows sign of
stabilisation.
Under Fitch's rating case, traffic will drop by 1.6% in 2014 and remain subdued
thereafter. Downside risk mainly stems from the still evolving Italian economy
and its impact on traffic dynamics. The reduction in overall traffic as a result
of the expiry of three concessions by 2021 is not expected to result in greater
volatility of its traffic performance for the residual network compared to the
status quo. Volume Risk is assessed as Midrange.
Tariff hikes of 4.6% (like for like) in 2014 are expected to largely outpace the
assumed traffic decline. The concession framework is robust as it links tariff
hikes to capex execution thus partially de-linking group cash flow generation
from negative traffic performances. However, some uncertainty remains around the
possible political response to the sharp toll increases that the capex plan, if
realised, would trigger (especially for those concessions with a short
maturity). The balance gives a midrange assessment for Price Risk.
Sias will face an ambitious capex programme (of EUR1.6bn in 2014-2017) as
required by the updated concessionaries business plans, once approved. The
execution of these plans remains a major driver for achieving yield on
investments that will significantly increase tariffs. Sias has long-standing
experience and in-house expertise in delivering investment on its network and
this supports a Stronger assessment for the infrastructure development and
renewal risk factor.
Sias is involved jointly with Banca Intesa (BBB+/Negative) in the development of
Tangenziale Esterna (TE) and Brebemi, two large greenfields toll road projects
in the Milan area. Both are financed with non-recourse debt under project
finance schemes. Brebemi is at an advanced stage of execution while TE will be
delivered in two different stages (mid-2014 and 2015). This results in some
execution risk that may imply higher than expected financial support from
shareholders. Under the rating case, EUR100m was added to the
equity/subordinated loans Sias has already committed to inject in Tangenziale
Est Esterna di Milano and in TE (EUR125m already included in 2013 Fitch adjusted
leverage).
Sias should be able to substantially self-finance its direct and indirect
2014-2017 investment plan. Under Fitch's rating case, which uses lower
assumptions on traffic, opex, cost of debt and dividends compared with the
sponsor's case, leverage of 3.9x is forecast to progressively reduce to 3.5x by
2016 and further decrease thereafter. Since three key group concessions
(accounting for 50% of EBITDA) mature by 2021, Fitch also ran a longer forecast
exercise up to 2022. Under this extended rating case, which also assumes that
the terminal value of expiring concessions will be distributed to shareholders,
leverage calculated on the residual EBITDA is expected to remain below 4x in
2022. Under this scenario, weaker traffic performance or higher than expected
operating costs could be absorbed by the reduction of dividend distribution,
which Fitch assumed at a level that is on average 2.3x above the historical
ordinary group dividend distribution (EUR70m). In addition, if tariffs do not
increase as expected, the capex plan could be adjusted downwards.
Sias's debt consists of a balanced mix of amortising (46%) and bullet (54%)
instruments mostly at fixed rates (82%). Sias is not a frequent issuer in the
capital market (three bonds are outstanding, one of which is convertible) but
has well-established relationships with a diversified network of national and
international banks (including EIB). Refinancing risk is mitigated by a sound
liquidity position, which under Fitch's rating case covers debt maturities until
2017. Debt structure is assessed as Midrange.
Debt is split between Holdco (Sias 60%) and Opcos (40%) although the
centralisation and diversification of group funding structure is ongoing. To
this end, in 2010, Sias established a EUR2bn EMTN programme. The programme
documentation contains a negative pledge at Sias and subsidiaries levels (with
carve outs) and put event (with carve outs) in case of concession events or
reduced stake in a material subsidiary. The EMTN programme does not include
financial covenants, although bondholders indirectly benefit from default
covenants included in a diversified pool of bank loans contracted by Sias and
Opcos. Fitch gives limited credit to the bank covenants since the bank loans may
be prepaid.
Bonds under the EMTN programme can be unsecured or secured. The unsecured notes
constitute direct, general and unconditional obligation of the issuer, which at
all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with all
other present and future unsecured obligation of the issuer. Senior secured
notes benefit from first ranking security over the Holdco-Opco intercompany
loans. In a pre-enforcement scenario, payments under these intercompany loans
may be used to services Sias's secured and unsecured debt. The programme also
contains a provision that gives Sias the option to convert secured bonds into
unsecured when 85% of group consolidated debt is at the Holdco level. Secured
and unsecured notes both have the benefit of cross-default/cross acceleration
clauses (with EUR50m threshold) with other Sias debt and debt raised at Opcos
level.
Under this structure, in case of acceleration/default at parent/material
subsidiary levels, Sias's secured creditors would be entitled to enforce their
security and directly collect receivable arising from the pledged intercompany
loans. An inter-creditor agreement ensures that enforcement proceeds are shared
pro-quota and pari-passu among all Sias's secured creditors (bondholders and
other secured creditors).
As intercompany loans are reasonably well spread among all group subsidiaries,
the above mechanism gives Sias's secured creditors access to asset and cash
flows of all the group's operating subsidiaries. This structure results in
Sias's secured creditors ranking pari-passu with the senior unsecured creditors
of Opcos and supports a rating of the senior secured notes in line with our
assessment of the group's consolidated financial profile. Conversely, senior
unsecured notes, which could be issued under the EUR2bn EMTN programme, will be
rated one notch below the group's consolidated financial profile because the
lack of pledge over the intercompany loans makes the unsecured notes
contractually subordinated to Sias's senior secured creditors and structurally
subordinated to creditors of Opcos.
The most comparable peers to Sias in Fitch's EMEA rating portfolio are Atlantia
(A-/Negative), Abertis (BBB+/Negative), Milano Serravalle (BBB-/Negative) and
Brisa (BBB/Negative). Sias has performed in line with its Italian peers and
better than its international peers in terms of traffic performances. However,
Sias suffers from relatively shorter remaining average concession maturity
(similar to Abertis) and more complex group and debt structures
According to our rating criteria, an average DSCR of 1.5x under Fitch's rating
case would be compatible with a 'A' category rating for assets with established
operating history (i.e. demonstrated resilience) and high tariff flexibility.
Sias's 'BBB+' senior secured rating reflects mostly Midrange key rating drivers
assessments, average and minimum rating case DSCR of 1.5x and 1.3x,
respectively, as calculated up to 2022, and moderate Fitch-adjusted leverage of
3.5x. The credit profile is weighed down by the short concessions maturity and
complex group and financial structures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates, with
Fitch-adjusted leverage expected to consistently exceed 4.5x over a three-year
horizon.
An austerity related decision made by the Italian government, such as change in
taxation, prolonged freeze in toll rate increase or any other measure materially
affecting group free cash flow generation, if not compensated, could adversely
impact Sias's credit profile.
The short-term horizon of the rating case envisages a 1.6% traffic decline for
2014 and flat (0%) volumes for 2015. A sharper or sustained decline of the
Italian economy impacting traffic forecasts could prompt a negative rating
action.
Failure to maintain adequate liquidity to cover group investments and debt
service requirement needs would prompt a negative rating action as would any
extraordinary dividend distribution materially affecting the group's liquidity
position or projected debt leverage metrics (net debt/EBITDA).
The current debt at TE/BREBEMI is without recourse to Sias. Any change to this
implying Sias's direct or indirect responsibility for this debt could be rating
negative.
Sias's ratings are not capped by the sovereign rating of Italy (BBB+/Stable) and
would not be automatically affected by a sovereign rating action. However, a
material deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality or a sovereign rating
action caused by a deterioration of the domestic economic environment could
prompt a rating review.
If debt at Holdco level reaches 85% of consolidated debt and the secured notes
under the EMTN are converted into unsecured notes, the contractual and
structural subordination of unsecured notes would no longer exist and Fitch may
therefore equalise the senior unsecured ratings with the Long-term IDR.
Financial over-performance could trigger an upgrade if projected leverage
(Fitch's calculation) is sustainably around 3x. However, in the absence of a
tangible simplification of the group's current structure, financial
over-performance would not in itself be sufficient to warrant an upgrade to
'A-'.