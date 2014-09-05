(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A'
credit ratings to
the $900 million aggregate principal amount 3.375% coupon senior
unsecured notes
due 2024 and $400 million aggregate principal amount 4.25%
coupon senior
unsecured notes due 2044 issued by Simon Property Group, L.P.,
the operating
partnership of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG,
collectively, Simon).
The 2024 notes were priced at 99.804% of par to yield 3.398% to
maturity, or 100
basis points over the benchmark treasury rate and the 2044 notes
were priced at
99.409% of par to yield 4.285% to maturity, or 115 basis points
over the
benchmark treasury rate.
Simon intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings primarily
to fund the
redemption of a series of outstanding notes of a subsidiary and
the purchase of
any and all of five series of outstanding notes that are validly
tendered upon
the terms and subject to the conditions in an offer to purchase
dated September
3, 2014, and for general corporate purposes.
Fitch currently rates Simon as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--$75 million preferred stock to 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--IDR 'A';
--$6 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--$240 million unsecured term loan 'A';
--$14 billion senior unsecured notes 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating takes into account the strong quality of the
company's retail
real estate portfolio, fixed-charge coverage appropriate for the
'A' rating
level, and robust pro forma liquidity coverage, driven in part
by a low expected
adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio. Credit
strengths also
include Simon's excellent access to capital and management track
record as a
capital allocator (e.g. via operations, development and capital
recycling).
Leverage is somewhat elevated for the 'A' level but expected to
decline over the
next 12-to-24 months.
Strong Asset Quality
On May 28, 2014, Simon completed a spinoff of its strip center
business and its
smaller enclosed malls (each of the malls generated annual net
operating income
(NOI) of approximately $10 million or less) to Washington Prime
Group, Inc.
(NYSE: WPG; Fitch IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook). Simon's
portfolio as of
June 30, 2014 included ownership or interests in 228 properties,
comprised on
181 U.S. malls and premium outlets, 13 The Mills properties, 20
international
premium outlets and designer outlets, among other investments.
Fitch considers
the portfolio 'prime' as it includes productive assets such as
Forum Shops at
Caesars in Las Vegas, NV, The Galleria in Houston, TX, King of
Prussia Mall in
King of Prussia, PA, and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL. Simon
has consistently
outperformed its U.S. mall peers as measured by occupancy 60
basis points (bps)
above peers and same-store NOI 150 bps above peers from 2006 to
2013, evidencing
'prime' asset quality.
Improving Fixed-Charge Coverage
The company's same-store NOI growth, driven by mid-single-digit
releasing
spreads and occupancy gains, along with a reduced cost of debt
capital, improved
fixed-charge coverage to 3.2x for the trailing 12 months ended
June 30, 2014
(3.1x in 2Q'2014) from 2.9x in both 2012 and 2011. Releasing
spreads were 20% in
2Q'2014 and 21.1% in 1Q'2014 after averaging 14.9% in 2013 and
10.2% in 2012.
Recently signed rents per square foot relative to average
expiring rent per
square foot over the next several years indicate further upward
momentum on
releasing spreads.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will remain in the
low-to-mid-3x range
over the next 12-to-24 months, which is consistent with an 'A'
rating. In a
stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company's
same-store NOI
growth is consistent with 2009-2010 growth (its weakest reported
periods),
fixed-charge coverage would remain in the low 3x range, which
would still be
adequate for the 'A' rating. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage
as recurring
operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rent adjustments,
divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock
dividends.
Opportunistic Growth
Fitch expects that the company will continue to seek out
opportunities abroad,
augmenting an already diversified stream of cash flow from its
U.S. portfolio.
Over the past year, Simon expanded its international investment
base beyond its
equity stake in Klepierre (28.9% as of June 30, 2014 and 19.3%
pro forma for the
merger of Klepierre and Corio announced on July 29, 2014) and
ownership
interests in international Premium Outlets, by acquiring
interests in five
operating properties in the U.K., Austria, Italy and the
Netherlands through its
joint venture with McArthurGlen. Simon Property Group, L.P.'s
Euro-denominated
bond offering in October 2013 indicates the company's commitment
to
match-funding its European investments and reducing currency
risk. Simon has
been opportunistic domestically. In January 2014, Simon acquired
its joint
venture partners' remaining interest in Kravco Simon
Investments, a portfolio of
10 assets, including King of Prussia Mall.
Excellent Access to Capital
The company has multicurrency credit facilities totaling $6
billion comprised of
a $4 billion facility and $2 billion supplementary facility,
aggregating the
largest capacity in the U.S. REIT sector. In April 2014, the
company amended and
extended the $4 billion facility and reduced the rate to LIBOR
plus 80 basis
points from LIBOR plus 95 basis points. In addition to the
abovementioned Euro
and Dollar denominated bond offerings, over the past year the
company also
closed or locked rates on 30 new secured loans totaling
approximately $5.1
billion, of which SPG's share is $3 billion. The company also
retained $1
billion of cash proceeds from the debt placed on the WPG assets
prior to the
spinoff.
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.2x for the period July 1,
2014 to Dec. 31,
2016 pro forma for the bond offerings and tender offers. Fitch
defines liquidity
coverage as liquidity sources divided by liquidity uses.
Liquidity sources
include unrestricted cash, availability under revolving credit
facilities, and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities pro
forma for the WPG
spinoff. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities,
projected recurring
capital expenditures and development expenditures. If 80% of
secured debt
maturities through 2016 are refinanced, liquidity coverage would
improve to
1.7x.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's low adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO)
payout ratio, which was 66.4% in 2Q'2014 compared with 59.2% in
2013 and 57% in
2012. Fitch estimates that Simon generates approximately $1.2
billion in
internally-generated liquidity per year, which can be deployed
for future
investments, development and/or debt repayment.
Strong Contingent Liquidity Supports IDR
The company also has strong contingent liquidity from its
unencumbered pool.
Unencumbered assets (Fitch-estimated unencumbered EBITDA divided
by a stressed
7% capitalization rate) covers unsecured debt by 2.4x, which is
adequate for an
'A' rating. The company's unrestricted cash balance totaled $1.7
billion at June
30, 2014 and Fitch expects a minimum cash balance of
approximately $1 billion to
fund the business. Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt, net of
readily
available cash, is 2.5x as of June 30, 2014.
Active Development Pipeline
Simon's development pipeline primarily consists of redevelopment
projects across
almost all segments including Premium Outlets. This program
should improve asset
quality going forward. As of June 30, 2014, the pipeline had a
pro rata net cost
of approximately $1.6 billion and pro rata cost to complete of
$1.2 million,
representing 3.1% of gross assets, which is manageable
especially considering it
can be largely funded via retained operating cash flow.
Leverage Expected to Decline
Leverage as of June 30, 2014 was 5.6x compared with 5.6x for
full year 2013. The
company reduced leverage from 6.0x in 2012 due to EBITDA growth
along with a
build-up of cash via retained cash flow. Fitch's base case
projects that
leverage will approach 5x over the next 12 months and
potentially a high 4x by
2016 due to EBITDA growth, either of which would be appropriate
for the 'A'
rating given SPG's improved asset quality. Under Fitch's stress
case, leverage
would remain around 5x, which would be weaker but adequate for
an 'A' rating.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between SPG's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' Criteria Report dated Dec.
23, 2013, as
SPG's preferred securities have cumulative coupon deferral
options exercisable
by SPG and thus have readily triggered loss absorption
provisions in a going
concern.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's projection of leverage
approaching 5.0x and
fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x over the near to
medium term. The
Stable Outlook further takes into account that the portfolio
will remain 'prime'
quality, that the company will have sufficient liquidity to fund
its active
development pipeline and that qualitative credit strengths will
include
excellent access to capital and a strong management team. On
June 19, 2014,
Simon announced that Andrew Juster will become Chief Financial
Officer in early
2015, succeeding retiring CFO Stephen Sterrett. Mr. Juster has
served as Simon's
Treasurer since 2000. Fitch does not expect a change in Simon's
financial
policies as a result of this announcement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (pro forma
fixed-charge
coverage was 3.1x in 2Q'2014);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.6x
though expected to trend just below 5.0x over the next 12-to-24
months).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the
company's credit
profile;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Britton Costa
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
