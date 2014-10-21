(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
short-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1' to Simon Property Group, L.P., the
operating
partnership of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG or the
company). In
addition, Fitch has assigned short-term ratings of 'F1' to Simon
Property Group,
L.P. and Simon CP 2's $500 million commercial paper (CP) note
program. Simon
Property Group, L.P. and Simon CP 2 (together Simon Property
Group) are the
issuers of the CP paper, which has a maximum term of 379 days
for the U.S. notes
(USCP notes) and 183 days for the Euro notes (ECP notes). Simon
Property Group,
L.P. guarantees the obligations of Simon CP 2.
On Oct. 7, 2014 SPG announced that under its global unsecured CP
note program,
Simon Property Group may issue unsecured CP notes denominated in
U.S. dollars,
Euros, and other currencies up to a maximum amount of $500
million or the
non-U.S. equivalent. The CP program has been utilized by both
issuers, and the
CP notes rank pari passu with all of the operating partnership's
other senior
unsecured indebtedness, all of which is rated 'A' by Fitch.
The time horizon of investment-grade short-term ratings does not
explicitly
relate to the 13 months immediately following a given date.
Instead, it relates
to the continual liquidity profile of the rated entity that
would be expected to
endure over the time horizon of the long-term IDR.
Corporate CP issuers need sufficient liquidity reserves
(including liquid
assets, committed bank facilities, or liquidity from a parent or
third party) to
withstand two types of liquidity challenges: systemic risk and
credit, or event
risk. Fitch's initial view on the short-term IDR generally
considers the
issuer's long-term ratings based on the mapping in the Rating
Correspondence
Table in Fitch's 'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporates,'
dated Aug. 5, 2013. In this table, a long-term IDR of 'A'
corresponds with a
short-term IDR of 'F1'.
The global unsecured CP note program is a credit positive in
that it establishes
another source of unsecured debt capital -- albeit not a
committed long-term
source -- for the company and may allow for borrowing arbitrage
opportunities.
As of June 30, 2014, the company's $4 billion credit facility,
which has an
initial maturity of June 30, 2018, bears an interest rate of
LIBOR plus 0.8%.
The company's $2 billion supplemental credit facility, which has
an initial
maturity of June 30, 2016, bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus
0.95%.
Conversely, recent U.S. CP rates for comparably rated issuers
are 0.21% for 3
months and 0.24% for nine months and Euro CP rates for
comparably rated issuers
range from 0.22% (three months) to 0.52% (nine months).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SPG's long-term IDR of 'A' takes into account the strong quality
of the
company's retail real estate portfolio, fixed charge coverage
appropriate for
the 'A' rating level, and robust pro forma liquidity coverage,
driven in part by
a low expected adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout
ratio. Credit
strengths also include SPG's excellent access to capital and
management track
record as a capital allocator (e.g. via operations, development
and capital
recycling). Leverage is somewhat elevated for the 'A' level but
expected to
decline over the next 12-to-24 months.
Strong Asset Quality
On May 28, 2014, SPG completed a spinoff of its strip center
business and its
smaller enclosed malls (each of the malls generated annual net
operating income
of approximately $10 million or less) to Washington Prime
Group, Inc.
(NYSE: WPG; Fitch IDR of 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook). SPG's
portfolio as of June 30,
2014 included ownership or interests in 228 properties,
consisting of 181 U.S.
malls and premium outlets, 13 The Mills properties, and 20
international premium
outlets and designer outlets, among other investments. Fitch
considers the
portfolio 'prime' as it includes productive assets such as Forum
Shops at
Caesars in Las Vegas, NV, The Galleria in Houston, TX, King of
Prussia Mall in
King of Prussia, PA, and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL. SPG has
consistently
outperformed its U.S. mall peers as measured by occupancy 60
basis points (bps)
above peers and same-store NOI 150 bps above peers from 2006 to
2013, evidencing
'prime' asset quality.
Improving Fixed-Charge Coverage
The company's same-store NOI growth, driven by mid-single-digit
releasing
spreads and occupancy gains, along with a reduced cost of debt
capital, improved
fixed-charge coverage to 3.2x for the trailing 12 months ended
June 30, 2014
(3.1x in 2Q'14) from 2.9x in both 2012 and 2011. Releasing
spreads were 20% in
2Q'14 and 21.1% in 1Q'14 after averaging 14.9% in 2013 and 10.2%
in 2012.
Recently signed rents per square foot relative to average
expiring rent per
square foot over the next several years indicate further upward
momentum on
releasing spreads.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will remain in the
low- to mid-3x
range over the next 12-to-24 months, which is consistent with an
'A' rating. In
a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company's
same-store NOI
growth is consistent with 2009-2010 growth (its weakest reported
periods),
fixed-charge coverage would remain in the low 3x range, which
would still be
adequate for the 'A' rating. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage
as recurring
operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rent adjustments,
divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock
dividends.
Opportunistic Growth
Fitch expects that the company will continue to seek out
opportunities abroad,
augmenting an already diversified stream of cash flow from its
U.S. portfolio.
Over the past year, Simon expanded its international investment
base beyond its
equity stake in Klepierre (28.9% as of June 30, 2014 and 19.3%
pro forma for the
merger of Klepierre and Corio announced on July 29, 2014) and
ownership
interests in international Premium Outlets, by acquiring
interests in five
operating properties in the U.K., Austria, Italy and the
Netherlands through its
joint venture with McArthurGlen. Simon Property Group, L.P.'s
Euro-denominated
bond offering in October 2013 indicates the company's commitment
to
match-funding its European investments and reducing currency
risk.
SPG has been opportunistic domestically. In January 2014, the
company acquired
its joint venture partners' remaining interest in Kravco Simon
Investments, a
portfolio of 10 assets, including King of Prussia Mall.
Excellent Access to Capital
In addition to the newly established CP program, the company has
multicurrency
credit facilities totaling $6 billion comprising a $4 billion
facility and $2
billion supplementary facility, aggregating the largest capacity
in the U.S.
REIT sector. In April 2014, the company amended and extended the
$4 billion
facility and reduced the rate to LIBOR plus 80 bps from LIBOR
plus 95 bps. In
addition to the abovementioned Euro and U.S. dollar denominated
bond offerings,
over the past year the company also closed or locked rates on 30
new secured
loans totaling approximately $5.1 billion, of which SPG's share
is $3 billion.
The company also retained $1 billion of cash proceeds from the
debt placed on
the WPG assets prior to the spinoff.
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.2x for the period July 1,
2014 to Dec. 31,
2016 pro forma both bond offerings and tender offers completed
in September.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by
liquidity uses.
Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash, availability under
revolving credit
facilities, and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities pro
forma for the WPG spinoff. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt
maturities,
projected recurring capital expenditures and development
expenditures. If 80% of
secured debt maturities through 2016 are refinanced, liquidity
coverage would
improve to 1.7x.
Liquidity is enhanced by SPG's low AFFO payout ratio, which was
66.4% in 2Q'14
compared with 59.2% in 2013 and 57% in 2012. Fitch estimates
that the company
generates approximately $1.2 billion in internally generated
liquidity per year,
which can be deployed for future investments, development and/or
debt repayment.
Strong Contingent Liquidity Supports IDR
The company also has strong contingent liquidity from its
unencumbered pool.
Unencumbered assets (Fitch-estimated unencumbered EBITDA divided
by a stressed
7% capitalization rate) covers unsecured debt by 2.4x, which is
adequate for an
'A' rating. The company's unrestricted cash balance totaled $1.7
billion at June
30, 2014 and Fitch expects a minimum cash balance of
approximately billion to
fund the business. Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt, net of
readily
available cash, was 2.5x as of June 30, 2014.
Active Development Pipeline
SPG's development pipeline primarily consists of redevelopment
projects across
almost segments including Premium Outlets. This program should
improve asset
quality going forward. As of June 30, 2014, the pipeline had a
pro rata net cost
of approximately $1.6 billion and projected cost to complete of
$1.2 million,
representing 3.1% of gross assets, which is manageable
especially considering it
can be largely funded via retained operating cash flow.
Leverage Expected to Decline
Leverage (net debt as of June 30, 2014 divided by TTM recurring
operating
EBITDA) was 5.1x compared with 5.6x for full-year 2013. The
company reduced
leverage from 6x in 2012 due to EBITDA growth along with a
build-up of cash via
retained flow. Fitch's base case projects that leverage will
remain around 5x
over the next 12 months and could decline below 5x by 2016 due
to EBITDA growth,
either of which would be appropriate for the 'A' rating given
SPG's improved
asset quality. Under Fitch's stress case, leverage would
increase to between 5x
and 5.5x, which would be weaker but adequate for an 'A' rating.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between SPG's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria report dated Dec.
23, 2013, as
SPG's preferred securities have cumulative coupon deferral
options exercisable
by SPG and thus have readily triggered loss absorption
provisions in a going
concern.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's projection of leverage
approaching 5x and
fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3x over the near- to
medium-term. The
Stable Outlook further takes into account that the portfolio
will remain 'prime'
quality, that the company will have sufficient liquidity to fund
its active
development pipeline and that qualitative credit strengths will
include
excellent access to capital and a strong management team. On
June 19, 2014, SPG
announced that Andrew Juster would become Chief Financial
Officer in early 2015,
succeeding retiring CFO Stephen Sterrett. Mr. Juster has served
as Simon's
Treasurer since 2000. Fitch does not expect a change in the
company's financial
policies as a result of this announcement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (pro forma
fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x in 2Q'14);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.1x at
June 30, 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the
company's credit
profile;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x.
Fitch currently rates the company as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--$75 million preferred stock 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--$6 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--$240 million unsecured term loan 'A';
--$14 billion senior unsecured notes 'A';
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--CP notes 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
