(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based Singer
Finance (Lanka) PLC's (SFL; BBB+(lka)/Stable) senior unsecured
debt a final
National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)'. The final rating is at
the same level
as the expected rating assigned on 3 June 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates
Singer
Finance's proposed senior debt 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)' on
www.fitchratings.com).
On 8 August 2013, the entity signed the trust deed for issuance
of up to
LKR1.25bn senior unsecured bonds in three tranches with
maturities of 3, 4 and 5
years and fixed rate coupons of 14%, 14.25% and 14.5%,
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The debentures are rated at the same level as SFL's National
Long-Term rating of
'BBB+(lka)', as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of the company. SFL's rating reflects
support from
its 80.4% parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (Singer;
A(lka)/Stable). It is two
notches lower than that of Singer reflecting Fitch's
classification of SFL as
being of strategic importance to Singer. SFL provides financing
for the parent's
products. Fitch believes that there are currently no plans to
sell SFL and the
existence of common creditors contributes to a high reputational
risk from a
default of SFL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the
issues' National
Long-Term rating. SFL's rating could change if Singer's rating
were to change or
if SFL's strategic importance to Singer were to change.
Singer raised its stake in SFL to 80.4% from 75% by injecting
LKR582.2m of
equity in 2012. SFL contributed 19% to the total group pre-tax
profit as at end
December 2012 (average 16% 2009-2012).
Further details on Singer Finance are available on
www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA
Assistant Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 15 August
2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10
August 2012,
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,and Finance
and Leasing
Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.