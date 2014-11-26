(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/TAIPEI, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Siyapatha Finance Ltd's (SLFL; A(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated redeemable debentures of up to LKR1bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents that conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 2 October 2014. The proposed debentures will have a five-year tenor with bullet principal repayment at maturity. Coupon payments will be made annually at 8.90%. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. SLFL expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its regulatory Tier 2 capital and to reduce maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed debentures are rated one notched below SLFL's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured creditors. SLFL's rating reflects support from its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (AA-(lka)/Stable). SLFL is rated two notches below its parent because Fitch classifies SLFL as strategically important to Sampath Bank. This view is premised on Sampath Bank's 100% ownership of SLFL, involvement in the strategic direction of SLFL through board representation, and the potential reputational repercussions on Sampath Bank should it allow SLFL to fail. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to SLFL's National Long-Term Rating would impact the issue's National Long-Term Rating. SLFL's rating could change if Sampath Bank's rating changes or if SLFL's strategic importance to Sampath Bank changes. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake +94 1 1254 1900 Analyst Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka De Silva +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7600 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Sampath Bank PLC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012 and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.