April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Business Trust 2013 pass-through certificates (PTCs) final ratings as follows:

INR1,290.2m Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

INR546.4m Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

INR206.8m Series A3 PTCs due June 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

The transaction is a static securitisation of INR-denominated small business loans originated by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF), which is also the servicer.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings and Outlooks are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 13.3% of the initial principal balance, SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction document.

The CE comprises a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit facility (SLCF). Both the FLCF and SLCF are in the form of fixed deposits with Canara Bank (BBB-/Negative/F3) in the name of the originator, with a lien marked in favour of the trustee, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. The SLCF may subsequently be replaced by an irrevocable & unconditional guarantees provided by a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the servicer and the liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The transaction is not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. Fitch also conducted rating sensitivity tests. An increase in the base-case default rate by 30%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'.

The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,043.4m and consisted of 4,938 loans as of 31 January 2013.

The tranche thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issue size of the PTCs to the initial collateral pool balance, is 100%. The tranche thickness loss multiple, which is calculated as the TT% divided by Fitch's base case loss expectation, is 128x.