April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Business Trust 2013
pass-through certificates (PTCs) final ratings as follows:
INR1,290.2m Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook
INR546.4m Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook
INR206.8m Series A3 PTCs due June 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook
The transaction is a static securitisation of INR-denominated small business
loans originated by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF), which is also the
servicer.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings and Outlooks are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 13.3% of the
initial principal balance, SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and
recovery expertise, as well as the legal and financial structure of the
transaction. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction document.
The CE comprises a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit
facility (SLCF). Both the FLCF and SLCF are in the form of fixed deposits with
Canara Bank (BBB-/Negative/F3) in the name of the originator, with a lien marked
in favour of the trustee, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. The SLCF may
subsequently be replaced by an irrevocable & unconditional guarantees provided
by a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and
prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors,
together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's
ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for
the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the
servicer and the liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The
transaction is not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. Fitch also
conducted rating sensitivity tests. An increase in the base-case default rate by
30%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch
downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'.
The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate
outstanding principal balance of INR2,043.4m and consisted of 4,938 loans as of
31 January 2013.
The tranche thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issue size
of the PTCs to the initial collateral pool balance, is 100%. The tranche
thickness loss multiple, which is calculated as the TT% divided by Fitch's base
case loss expectation, is 128x.