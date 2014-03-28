(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
rating of 'BBB' to
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s (SMFG; A-/Stable)
USD-denominated Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated bonds (Tier 2 bonds), which
SMFG plans to
issue on 2 April 2014. The USD1.75bn Tier 2 bonds carry a fixed
coupon of 4.436%
annually and are scheduled to mature on 2 April 2024.
The Tier 2 bonds will constitute direct and unsecured
obligations of SMFG and
rank pari passu among themselves equally with all of its
indebtedness which is
subordinated to senior indebtedness. The proceeds will be used
as a subordinated
loan to its core banking subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation (SMBC;
A-/Stable). The Tier 2 bonds include a non-viability clause and
will qualify as
Tier 2 capital for SMFG. For SMBC, the subordinated loan from
SMFG will qualify
as Tier 2 capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Tier 2 bonds are notched twice from SMFG's anchor rating to
reflect the
prospect of full and permanent write-down of the securities upon
SMFG reaching
the point of non-viability (PONV).
As SMFG is considered a systemically important financial
institution in Japan,
the anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk -
will be the
higher of its Viability Rating (VR) or support-driven Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs). SMFG's Long-Term IDRs are currently driven by
its VR, which
reflects the group's sound asset quality, solid liquidity in yen
and consistent
improvement in the risk absorption capability. That said, the VR
is presently at
the same level as the Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A-'. No
further notching
for non-performance risk applies for the Tier 2 bonds in the
absence of any more
easily hit triggers that would result in coupon deferral.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument would not qualify for
any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the Tier 2 bonds would be directly affected by
changes to the
anchor rating, the higher of SMFG's VR or support-driven IDRs.
An upgrade of the
VR of SMFG would result in an upgrade of the rating of the Tier
2 bonds. Any
positive action on the VR of SMFG would likely stem from further
structural
improvement in the domestic operating environment leading to
stronger loan
growth, accelerated internal capital generation without a
material increase in
risk appetite, and higher absorption buffers.
A downgrade of SMFG's VR would not affect the rating of the Tier
2 bonds because
SMFG's IDRs would then be underpinned by its 'A-' SRF. Fitch
believes that
support can be factored into such instrument ratings because
under Japan's
Deposit Insurance Law, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated, the
government can pre-emptively provide financial assistance to a
solvent bank
holding company (Specified Measure 1 of Article 126-2, or
Measure 1 of Article
102). The PONV trigger is fully contractual and explicitly
refers to a
particular event; when the authorities are required to take
actions under
Specified Measure 2 of Article 126-2 (financial assistance
necessary for winding
down an insolvent financial institution).
However, changes in the resolution framework that increases the
risk of the PONV
being triggered or changes in assessment of SMFG's systemic
importance that
reduce the likelihood of pre-emptive support would lead to a
downgrade of SMFG's
SRF - and potentially the Tier 2 bonds. Japan's sovereign rating
(A+/Negative)
being downgraded to below 'A' would also result in a lower SRF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
