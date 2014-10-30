(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned South African-based RCS Group a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect a high probability of support available from ultimate parent BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Personal Finance, if required. RCS's IDRs are notched from BNP Paribas' 'A+' IDR to reflect the 100% ownership of RCS Group by BNP Paribas that is balanced by the small size of RCS Group in terms of assets and earnings compared with BNP Paribas, the current early stage of integration with the parent and that RCS is based in a different jurisdiction and market. In addition, the ratings consider the undrawn funding and liquidity facilities in place with the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the parent to provide support to RCS. The former could be triggered by a weakening of BNP Paribas' creditworthiness, which Fitch does not anticipate in view of the Stable Outlook on its ratings. A reduction in the willingness of the parent to provide support to RCS could be signified by public statements or a reduction in shareholding or an indication of an intention to sell. Positive rating action would most likely be driven by an improvement in Fitch's assessment of the creditworthiness of the parent or by evidence of an even higher propensity of the parent to support RCS. This could come through further integration with BNP Paribas and an increase in the strategic importance of RCS to the group. RCS is a South African non-bank financial institution established in 1999. It has a strong niche franchise as the third-largest network provider in the country, predominantly offering in store card solutions, and has strong links to many large South African retailers. It also offers personal loans and insurance products. It was acquired by BNP Paribas in August 2014 as it fits into BNP Paribas' unsecured lending growth strategy and offers an opportunity to expand into Southern Africa. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Local currency long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'F2' Support Rating assigned at '2' National Long-term rating assigned at 'AA-(zaf) '; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating assigned at 'F1+(zaf) ' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806 Dubai Media City P.O. Box 502030, Dubai, U.A.E. Secondary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 203 530 1592 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.