DUBAI/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
South African-based
RCS Group a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect a high
probability of
support available from ultimate parent BNP Paribas and BNP
Paribas Personal
Finance, if required.
RCS's IDRs are notched from BNP Paribas' 'A+' IDR to reflect the
100% ownership
of RCS Group by BNP Paribas that is balanced by the small size
of RCS Group in
terms of assets and earnings compared with BNP Paribas, the
current early stage
of integration with the parent and that RCS is based in a
different jurisdiction
and market. In addition, the ratings consider the undrawn
funding and liquidity
facilities in place with the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to
a reduction in
the perceived ability or willingness of the parent to provide
support to RCS.
The former could be triggered by a weakening of BNP Paribas'
creditworthiness,
which Fitch does not anticipate in view of the Stable Outlook on
its ratings. A
reduction in the willingness of the parent to provide support to
RCS could be
signified by public statements or a reduction in shareholding or
an indication
of an intention to sell.
Positive rating action would most likely be driven by an
improvement in Fitch's
assessment of the creditworthiness of the parent or by evidence
of an even
higher propensity of the parent to support RCS. This could come
through further
integration with BNP Paribas and an increase in the strategic
importance of RCS
to the group.
RCS is a South African non-bank financial institution
established in 1999. It
has a strong niche franchise as the third-largest network
provider in the
country, predominantly offering in store card solutions, and has
strong links to
many large South African retailers. It also offers personal
loans and insurance
products. It was acquired by BNP Paribas in August 2014 as it
fits into BNP
Paribas' unsecured lending growth strategy and offers an
opportunity to expand
into Southern Africa.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Local currency long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'F2'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
National Long-term rating assigned at 'AA-(zaf) '; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating assigned at 'F1+(zaf) '
