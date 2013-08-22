(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'A'
rating to the
Southern Company's issuance of $500 million series 2013A 2.45%
senior notes due
Sept. 1, 2018. These notes are senior, unsecured obligations of
Southern
Company. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a
portion of Southern
Company's outstanding short-term indebtedness, which totaled
approximately $739
million as of Aug. 20, 2013, and for other general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Southern Company's ratings recognize the relatively stable and
predictable cash
generation of its operating subsidiaries and the financial
support it gets from
them in the form of dividends for the payment of corporate
expenses, debt
service, dividends to common stockholders, and for other
business matters.
Southern Company's regulated utility subsidiaries enjoy a
relatively favorable
regulatory framework in their service territories and exhibit
limited commodity
price risks due to the ability to recover fuel and purchased
power through
separate cost trackers.
Its non-regulated generation subsidiary, Southern Power Company,
follows a
conservative business model by signing long-term sale contracts
with
creditworthy counterparties and has minimal commodity exposure
via recovery of
fuel costs through its power supply contracts. Southern Company
provides equity
funding to its subsidiaries for their long-term growth and to
optimize their
capital mix within a target range. The Stable Outlook for
Southern Company
reflects adequate liquidity, financial flexibility, and easy
access to capital
markets during a period of high capital investment.
Regulatory risk has increased for Southern Company's utility
subsidiaries given
the ongoing rate proceedings at Georgia Power Company (Georgia
Power) and Gulf
Power Company (Gulf Power), and higher regulatory scrutiny of
Mississippi Power
Company's (Mississippi Power) cost overruns associated with the
580 MW
Integrated Gasification and Combined Cycle (IGCC) plant at
Kemper. Favorable
outcome for Georgia Power's regulatory proceedings will be key
to sustaining
Southern Company's current ratings given that it accounts for
approximately 50%
of consolidated operating income.
Fitch acknowledges that the downside risk to return on equity
(ROE) is high for
Georgia Power given the national trend of declining ROEs. At the
same time,
Fitch recognizes the constructive regulatory regime in Georgia
and low commodity
prices that provide a favorable backdrop for rate negotiation.
The last rate
case outcome for Georgia Power in 2010 was quite constructive,
which enabled the
utility to embark on a heavy capex spend with strong credit
metrics. Fitch
believes Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) will continue
to be supportive
of the financial health of the utility. Furthermore, the
expected increase under
the Nuclear Construction Cost Recovery (NCCR) tariff of
approximately 1% per
year through 2017 lowers the overall rate pressure on Georgia
Power's customers.
Southern Company's second largest subsidiary, Alabama Power
Company (Alabama
Power), recently received a vote from the Alabama PSC regarding
review of its
rate stabilization and equalization (RSE) mechanism. The PSC
voted to replace
the current ROE range of 13.0%-14.5% and allowed equity ratio of
45% with a
weighted cost of equity (WCE) provision. The WCE range was
established by the
PSC at 5.75%-6.21% with an adjusting point of 5.98%, which is
modestly lower
than the implied WCE range under current rates of 5.85%-6.53%
with an adjusting
point of 6.19%. In addition, Alabama Power will be eligible for
a
performance-based adder of 0.07% if it is rated 'A' by at least
one of the major
credit rating agencies or is in the top one-third in customer
satisfaction
survey. The resolution of the RSE review is in line with Fitch's
expectation and
removes a key source of regulatory uncertainty for Alabama
Power.
Fitch's rating concerns for Southern Company include significant
construction
and regulatory risks associated with the two large baseload
projects under
construction, namely the 2,200 MW Plant Vogtle nuclear units 3
and 4 being built
by Georgia Power and the 580 MW Kemper IGCC plant being built by
Mississippi
Power. The Vogtle nuclear units have been recovering the
financing costs on
construction work in progress (CWIP) through a tracker since
2011. Fitch expects
that any adjustments to the overall project costs will be deemed
recoverable by
the Georgia PSC. Significant project cost overruns that cannot
be recovered in
rates or unexpected long deferral periods for project cost
recovery would be
adverse credit factors.
The Kemper IGCC project has faced significant overruns relative
to its original
project costs estimate. The project is now expected to cost $4.7
billion, of
which $853 million is subject to exemptions and exceptions from
the regulatory
cost cap. Of the remaining $3.87 billion, Mississippi Power does
not intend to
seek rate recovery for $990 million of costs incurred above the
$2.88 billion
cost cap and has taken an equivalent charge to income in the
year-to-date
financial results. Southern Company has committed to inject
equity in
Mississippi Power to restore its capital structure.
Southern Company is planning to finance the approximately $1
billion equity
infusion into Mississippi Power largely through equity.
Management has committed
to issue equity of $700 million in 2013 and $600 million in
2014. Management has
further committed to issue additional equity in 2015, if needed,
to maintain the
consolidated equity ratio at the targeted 44% levels. The
funding of Kemper cost
overruns primarily by equity is a key factor for Fitch's recent
affirmation of
Southern Company's Issuer Default Rating and Stable Outlook. It
is Fitch's
expectation that any future cost overruns at Kemper will be
similarly funded
largely through equity such that the consolidated capital
structure remains
within the targeted range. Fitch's financial projections assume
that Kemper
becomes operational within the currently projected capital costs
and schedule
and that the Mississippi PSC approves the seven-year plan
proposed by
Mississippi Power to ensure rate stability for retail customers.
Southern Company's consolidated environmental compliance
expenditures remain
significant over Fitch's forecast period. The company is
planning to spend
approximately $3.6 billion over 2013-2015 on environmental
capex. All of
Southern Company's regulated subsidiaries, with the exception of
Georgia Power,
have environmental trackers. Georgia Power has typically
recovered environmental
compliance-related costs through base rate case decisions.
For the last 12 months (LTM) ending June 30, 2013, the funds
flow from
operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio stood at 21%, which
includes the benefit of
bonus depreciation, and the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood
at 3.9x. Fitch
forecasts Southern Company's coverage ratios to remain strong,
over 6.0x, which
reflects the declining benefit of bonus depreciation subsidies.
Fitch expects
Southern Company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be
approximately 3.5x and
FFO-to-adjusted debt to be approximately 21% by 2015.
Incorporated in the
ratings is Fitch's expectation that Southern Company's financial
measures will
remain weak through the large capex cycle at Georgia Power, its
largest
subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Actions: Fitch does not anticipate any positive
rating actions
for Southern Company in the near future.
Project execution risk: Significant time/cost overrun at the
Vogtle and/or
Kemper projects that are primarily debt financed and negative
regulatory actions
on the recovery of those costs would be a trigger for downward
rating actions.
Significant slowdown in sales: Weather-adjusted retail sales
have declined 0.7%
year-to-date as compared to the same period last year.
Residential and
commercial sales have continued to exhibit weakness while
industrial sales are
beginning to firm up modestly. Lower than expected sales are a
key factor in
both Gulf Power's and Georgia Power's pending rate increase
request. Persistent
economic weakness and lower than expected sales across Southern
Company's
utility subsidiaries could lead to weak consolidated credit
metrics putting
pressure on ratings.
Unfavorable regulatory actions: Less than constructive outcomes
in the pending
rate proceeding at Georgia Power can also lead to negative
rating actions.
