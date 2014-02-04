(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Spain-based
Ibercaja Banco, S.A. a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB+' with
Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. Fitch has
also assigned a
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) respectively of
'3' and 'BB+'.
At the same time, Fitch has taken rating actions on Ibercaja
Banco's subsidiary,
Banco Grupo Cajatres, S.A. (BCaja3). A full list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IBERCAJA BANCO's IDRS AND VR
Ibercaja Banco's Long-term IDR is driven by its intrinsic
strengths, as captured
by the VR. The VR reflects a loan book heavily weighted towards
retail mortgages
(around 65% of loans) where asset quality is holding up better
than the average
Spanish bank. Other supporting factors for the VR are a
comfortable funding and
liquidity profile and a leading franchise in Aragon. Both
factors were boosted
following the acquisition of BCaja3 and its ample customer
deposit base.
On the other hand, Ibercaja Banco's VR also reflects its modest
earning
capacity, due to low interest rates and limited growth prospects
in the bank's
traditional markets resulting from Spain's weak operating
environment. Fairly
weak capital ratios also weigh on the VR, as do the execution
risks arising from
the restructuring and subsequent integration of BCaja3.
The impaired loan (NPL) ratio reached 8.9% at end-3Q13 following
a spike in
1H13. This reflected deterioration in the bank's real estate
development loan
portfolio and the consolidation of BCaja3's loans. However, the
NPL ratio
remains below that of many peers, reflecting conservative
underwriting standards
applied to residential mortgages and real estate development
loans representing
just 10% of total lending, which is low relative to other
Spanish banks. Reserve
coverage for NPLs (66%) is reasonable as the bulk of these loans
are secured by
tangible collateral. Fitch expects asset quality to weaken
further, but the
agency considers the bank's loss absorption capacity as
compatible with the
current VR.
The bank is predominantly funded by deposits, with a
loan/deposit ratio of 107%.
The stock of unencumbered assets is considered ample at 15% of
total assets
given the diversified structure of the bank's wholesale debt
repayments.
Fitch expects Ibercaja Banco's profitability to remain modest
given weak growth,
low interest rates and additional provisions. Any profitability
improvement will
mainly arise from synergies from the BCaja3 merger. Ibercaja
Banco's 9M13
figures show only marginal profitability, due to tight margins
and high, albeit
declining, impairments, following heavy losses in 2012.
Fitch believes Ibercaja Banco's level of capital, coupled with
weak earnings
prospects, provides the bank with a fairly moderate capacity to
absorb
unforeseen losses. However, capital should benefit from the
conversion of
deferred tax assets into tax credits, risk-weighting
optimisation and one-off
items. At end-3Q13, Ibercaja Banco's Fitch eligible
capital-to-weighted risks
ratio was 8.3% and included EUR407m of convertibles from Spain's
Fund for
Orderly Bank Restructuring. These convertibles were injected
into BCaja3 prior
to its acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IBERCAJA BANCO's IDRS AND VR
A downgrade of Ibercaja Banco's VR may lead to a corresponding
action on the
IDRs, provided the Support Rating Floor is also being revised
lower. This is
because the VR is at the same level as the Support Rating Floor.
The VR remains sensitive to a higher-than-currently-assumed
deterioration in
asset quality, especially if this results in an even lower level
of earnings or
inability to sustain capital. The VR could also be downgraded if
expected
synergies from the BCaja3 acquisition fail to materialise.
Modest upward potential on the VR could arise if asset quality
stabilises, and
if earnings generation and capital ratios see material
improvements. The VR
would also benefit from a smooth implementation of BCaja3's
restructuring.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IBERCAJA BANCO's SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's opinion of a
moderate likelihood
of government support for the bank, if needed. This is due to a
small franchise
at national level (deposit market share: 3%), although Fitch
also considers
Ibercaja Banco's large presence in Aragon, and in Castilla-Leon
and Extremadura.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IBERCAJA BANCO's SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
A downgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR (BBB/Stable) could put
pressure on Ibercaja
Banco's SR and SRF. The SR and SRF could also be downgraded if
the bank's
franchise are significantly eroded, which is, however, not
Fitch's base case.
The SR and SRF could also be downgraded should state support for
senior
creditors of EU banks weaken, as signalled in a series of
legislative, policy
and regulatory initiatives (see "The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for Banks",
"Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths" and "Sovereign Support For
Banks: Update on
Position Outlined in 3Q13" available at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCAJA3
Fitch aligns BCaja3's IDRs with the parent's because BCaja3 is
viewed as a core
subsidiary and will be merged into the parent by end-2014, when
BCaja3 will
cease to exist as a separate legal entity. Ibercaja Banco
acquired BCaja3 on 23
July 2013. BCaja3 is 100% owned by Ibercaja Banco and is
fully-consolidated into
the group's accounts.
BCaja3's SRF of 'BB+' is affirmed and withdrawn. Fitch believes
the main source
of support for BCaja3 to be Ibercaja Banco, rather than the
Kingdom of Spain.
Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose primary source of
support is
institutional.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BCAJA3
Until BCaja3 ceases to exist as a separate legal entity, its
IDRs are sensitive
to the same factors that could impact Ibercaja Banco's IDRs.
BCaja3's Stable
Outlook reflects its parent's.
BCaja3's SR may be downgraded if its importance to the group
diminishes, which
Fitch considers as unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ibercaja Banco:
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb+'
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB+'
BCaja3:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
