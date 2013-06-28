(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Hatton
National Bank PLC's (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed issue of unsecured,
redeemable debentures of up to LKR3bn an expected National Long-Term rating of
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
HNB expects to list the debentures subject to regulatory approvals. The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already received.
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as HNB's National Long Term
Rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The debentures are expected to have a
tenor of 10 years with a bullet principal payment at maturity and will be issued
at LKR67.715 per LKR100 face value.
HNB expects to use the proceeds to fund its lending activities.
Key Rating Drivers
HNB's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise in lending and deposit
mobilisation as the fourth-largest bank in Sri Lanka, as well as its
satisfactory capitalisation and operating performance. However, HNB exhibits
weaker asset quality than higher-rated peers, as reflected in higher and more
volatile non-performing loan (NPL) ratios and lower provisions coverage, which
constrain its ratings.
Rating Sensitivities
A notable increase in HNB's risk appetite, or a weakening of underwriting
standards, which results in more volatile financial performance and asset
quality could lead to a downgrade. In particular, a weakening of asset quality
accompanied by a faster-than-expected drop in both capitalisation and provisions
for non-performing loans could also lead to downward rating pressure.
HNB has higher business risk than higher-rated peers, stemming from its higher
exposure to retail and SME loans. Consequently the bank's asset quality swings
have been more pronounced. This, combined with weak economic conditions at
present, leads Fitch to believe that potential for a rating upgrade is limited
in the medium-term.
For more details on HNB's ratings and credit profile, please refer to
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk