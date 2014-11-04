(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
assigned Seylan Bank
PLC's (Seylan; A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debentures of up
to LKR6bn an
expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures, which are to have tenors of four, five and six
years and carry
fixed coupons, are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange.
Seylan expects to
use the proceeds to strengthen its funding mix and to reduce
asset and liability
maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as Seylan's
National
Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they
constitute
unsecured senior obligations of the bank.
Seylan's rating reflects Fitch's view that the Sri Lankan state
(BB-/Stable)
would provide extraordinary support to the bank, in case of
need, because the
regulator has identified Seylan as a one of six systemically
important domestic
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect Seylan's National Ratings to be downgraded
as support to
Seylan is likely to continue given the bank's systemic
importance.
The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
Seylan's
National Long-Term Rating.
A full list of Seylan's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: 'A-(lka)'
Outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures:
'BBB+(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: 'A-(lka)(EXP)'
For more details on Seylan's ratings, see the rating action
commentary dated 1
October 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
