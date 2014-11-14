(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based textile company PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Vertically integrated operations: Sritex's rating is underpinned by its vertically integrated operations which is a key factor in a highly fragmented industry. The company is involved in four major products in the textile supply chain - including manufacturing of yarn and raw-fabric, finished-fabrics and end-garments - mostly for export markets. Sritex's integrated production provides it with several competitive advantages such as a faster and reliable production process to stay abreast of fashion and seasonal trends, as well as higher quality customised products. This also gives Sritex a key cost advantage and sustainable margins compared to other garment manufacturers. Higher leverage on Debt Funded Expansion: Fitch expects Sritex's leverage, measured as adjusted debt net of cash / operating EBITDAR, to be between 3.0x - 3.5x at least through 2015 - mainly on account of its debt-funded capacity expansion. About 70% of Sritex's medium-term capex comprises of investments in machinery additions which are more scalable, enabling the company to adjust production according to demand more efficiently. Sritex may face a more protracted recovery in its leverage - in the event of delays in land acquisitions or building construction which may result in a delay in its operating cash flow generation from added capacity. Improving competitive dynamics: Fitch believes that Sritex is well placed to capitalise on the ongoing structural shift in the labour-intensive end-garment manufacturing process in traditional manufacturing bases like China and Bangladesh. Sritex benefits from Indonesia's relatively lower-cost labour supply, particularly in Central Java where Sritex's production facilities are based, as well as the satisfactory working conditions for its labour force. Competitive industry, input price risk: The textile industry is highly competitive and fragmented with many players. Sritex is relatively small compared to other global players giving it less bargaining power versus its customers. Meanwhile, Sritex is exposed to the volatility in the prices of materials, mainly rayon, cotton, and polyester, which makes up about 80% portion of its cost of sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Significant growth in Sritex's operating scale reflecting a more entrenched preferred supplier status to key global retailers -A reduction in leverage with net debt/EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -A sustained increase in leverage above 4.0x (end-2013: 2.8x) -A sustained increase in net working capital days above 130 days (end-2013: 131 days) -A sustained decline in operating EBITDAR margin below 12% (end-2013: 15%) Contact: Primary Analyst Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6813 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 