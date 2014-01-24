(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limitedâ€™s (SCBTL) proposed
USD580m floating
rate senior unsecured bond, maturing on 27 January of 2016, a
National Long-Term
â€˜AAA(twn)â€™ Rating.
This issue is rated at the same level as SCBTLâ€™s National
Long-Term Rating of
â€˜AAA(twn)â€™ which has a Stable Outlook, in line with
Fitchâ€™s rating criteria on
senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.
The objective of this new bond issue is to secure more stable
and mid-term
funding.
SCBTL was formed when Standard Chartered Bank (SCB,
'AA-'/Stable) acquired
Hsin-Chu International Bank in 2006 and combined it with SCB
Taiwan Branch in
2007. SCBTL later acquired American Express Bank Taiwan and Asia
Trust in 2008.
SCBTL commanded a deposit market share of 1.72% at end-October
2013.
For a detailed credit profile on SCBTL, see its credit report
dated 5 December
2013.
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limitedâ€™s (SCBTL) ratings:
- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at â€˜AA-â€™; Outlook Stable
- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at â€˜F1+â€™
- National Long-Term rating at â€˜AAA(twn)â€™; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating at â€˜F1+(twn)â€™
- Viability Rating at â€˜bbbâ€™
- Support Rating at '1'
- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term rating at
â€˜AAA(twn)â€™
- Subordinated debt National Long-Term rating at â€˜AA+(twn)â€™
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; and â€œNational Scale Ratings Criteriaâ€� 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.