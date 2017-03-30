(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
State Bank of
India's (SBI, BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debt an
expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The notes will constitute SBI's direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu
among themselves and
with all of its other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
The tenor of the
issue is expected to be around three years and the notes are to
be issued by
SBI's London branch.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
SBI's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-', which
is at the same
level as its Viability Rating of 'bbb-', implying that the
bank's standalone
credit strength also underpins the IDR. The Support Rating Floor
reflects
Fitch's expectation of a high probability of extraordinary
support from the
government of India (BBB-/Stable), if necessary, given the
bank's very high
systemic importance and quasi-sovereign status.
SBI's core capitalisation should witness an improvement in the
financial year
ending-March 2017 (FY17). The bank received around 75% of the
earmarked USD1.1
billion (around 5% of FY16 equity) in new capital from the
government in January
2017 and is likely to receive the remaining share before
end-FY17. It also has
plans to raise an additional USD2.2 billion directly from the
market, for which
it has received shareholder approval, although that maybe pushed
out to FY18.
The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 7.2% at end-9MFY17
and stressed
asset ratio of 9.5% were stable on a sequential basis and remain
considerably
lower than those of other large government banks. Absolute NPL
growth has seen a
sharp slowdown on a sequential basis since FY16. Loan growth was
negatively
affected owing to demonetisation during 3QFY17, but deposits
swelled, with SBI's
low-cost deposit ratio surging well above 45%. Credit costs
remained a burden on
earnings in 9MFY17, leading to net profit growth of -12%. This
more than offsets
gains from treasury and 4% stake sale of SBI's life insurance
subsidiary.
SBI is set to merge with its five associate banks starting April
2017, after
which its standalone assets will account for nearly a one-fourth
share of
India's banking-system assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
SBI's Viability Ratting and Support Rating Floor are at the same
level as its
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which would only be downgraded if
both the
Viability Rating and Support Rating Floor were downgraded. A
downgrade of
India's sovereign rating would also trigger a downgrade of the
bank's IDR, as it
is at the same level as the sovereign. Any change in the IDR
will have a similar
change on the proposed notes' rating.
SBI's full ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR at F3'
- Viability Rating at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating at '2'
- Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'
- USD10 billion medium-term note programme at 'BBB-'
- USD4.05 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'
- USD400 million perpetual Tier 1 bonds at 'B'
For more details on State Bank of India's ratings and credit
profile, see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885747">State Bank of
India,
dated 4 August 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 1 July 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 15 July 2016 to 25
November 2016
(pub. 15 Jul 2016)

Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status

Endorsement Policy

