(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'A' to State
Street Corporation's long-term subordinated debt issuance.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
In accordance with Fitch's rating criteria, this subordinated
notes issuance is
rated one notch below STT's viability rating (VR), which was
affirmed on Feb.
28, 2013 following Fitch's peer review of the U.S. Trust and
Processing Bank
industry.
The notes are priced at 135 basis points over the ten-year
treasury and mature
on May 15, 2023.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
The rating of this issuance is sensitive to any changes in the
VR of ST. Ratings
will move up or down in tandem with STT's viability rating.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT FLOOR RATINGS:
Not applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid
Securities:
The subordinated notes are sensitive to any change in STT's VR,
as they are
rated one notch below the VR. Should the VR move, the
subordinate notes rating
would move in tandem with any movement in the VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
Not applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
Not applicable
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
State Street Corporation
--Long-term subordinated notes 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
+1-312-368-2057
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
