Suncorp-Metway Limited's
(SML; A+/Stable/F1) Series 2014-1 AUD250m fixed rate mortgage
covered bonds and
Series 2014-2 AUD700m floating rate mortgage covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook. This brings the total outstanding
issuance to AUD3.2bn.
Both series bonds are due in November 2019 and benefit from a
12-month
extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on SML's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and an asset
percentage (AP) of
84.75%, which is lower than Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA'
rating of 89.5%.
This supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of
default (PD) basis and
a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook
on the covered
bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on SML's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 18.6% due to maturity mismatches and the
refinancing assumptions
applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the
cover pool's credit
loss of 3.6% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation
component reduces the
'AAA' breakeven OC by 2.9% due to the longer weighted average
life of the assets
versus the liabilities and excess spread available under the
programme. The
'AAA' breakeven AP has not changed since last analysis in April
2014, due to the
stable composition of the pool.
Maturity mismatches remain significant but have improved with
the latest
issuance. The weighted-average residual life of the assets is at
14.5 years and
the liabilities at 3.5 years, assuming the repayment of the
Series 2012-2 bonds
that are due 8 December 2014.
SML has topped up the cover pool as at 22 October 2014 with
approximately
AUD1.2bn of mortgages for the purpose of this issuance. The
cover pool consists
of 16,893 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential
properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD3.78bn.
Fitch's calculated
'AAA' expected loss on the mortgages is 3.5% driven by credit to
lenders
mortgage insurance and is lower than most of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: SML's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches; the
D-Cap fell by
more than two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
