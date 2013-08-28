(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF)
unsecured senior debt
programme I/2013 of up to IDR2trn a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)'
rating. Bonds
under this programme are expected to be issued within two years
of the
programme's launch.
Fitch has also assigned SANF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bond tranche I
2013 of up to IDR500bn with a maturity of up to five years, to
be issued under
the programme, a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' rating and a
National Short-Term
'F1+(idn)'.
The bonds are rated at the same level as SANF's National
Long-Term rating of
'AA(idn)' as the bonds will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
senior obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its
other senior
obligations. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used
to support the
company's business growth.
Key Rating Drivers
SANF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional
Tbk (AI). The
ratings also take into account SANF's strategic importance to
the Astra Group as
its financing arm. It helps expand the latter's heavy equipment
distributor
business in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors
Tbk.
A challenging global economic outlook with weakening prices in
commodities -
sectors to which SANF is exposed - and strong loan growth in the
past two years
could weaken SANF's asset quality in 2013. Loans overdue for
1-60 days stood to
24% of total receivables at end-H113 (28% at end-2012), but
could deteriorate in
a more challenging economic environment, such as higher interest
rates and
inflation. SANF's profitability and provision cover should,
however, continue to
provide reasonable buffer against loan losses.
Rating Sensitivities
Any weakening in the propensity of support from its parent, AI,
would have an
impact on SANF's National ratings.
SANF was established in 1983 by the Astra Group focusing on the
heavy equipment
leasing business. It is owned by AI (60%) and Marubeni Group
(40%).
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Criteria ", dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and
"National Ratings
Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
