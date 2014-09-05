(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LLC T2 RTK Holding (T2R) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Tele2 Russia Holding AB's ratings. T2R is the operating successor entity to Tele2 Russia Holding AB following a merger with Rostelecom's mobile assets. Fitch has also affirmed the 'B+'/'A(rus)'/'RR4' ratings of the bonds issued by OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom. T2R issued an irrevocable undertaking for the benefit of bondholders making the bonds recourse to this entity, similar to the undertaking that was earlier made by Tele2 Russia Holding AB. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. T2R is a successful regional mobile-only operator in Russia with a lean and efficient business model. It is uniquely positioned as a mild price discounter. The merger with Rostelecom's mobile assets significantly expanded its territory of operations, subscriber base and network/spectrum capacity, but also exposed the company to notable integration risks. The company is undertaking an ambitious expansion project rolling out operations in new regions and upgrading its network to 3G/4G. This will lead to a significant increase in capex, putting pressure on cash flows and leverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS Larger Scale Positive Following the merger, T2R Russia emerged as a significantly larger player with a 16% subscriber market share servicing over 36 million customers. The company has a sufficiently large spectrum portfolio on a par with its larger domestic peers. It is likely to remain uniquely positioned as a mild-discounter and a value-for-money operator with a stronger growth profile than the industry. However, the Russian market is already highly penetrated, meaning that any expansion is likely to be accompanied by increased competition. Organic Development; Integration Challenges T2R plans to rapidly strengthen its 3G and 4G network coverage and launch operations in new regions, including Moscow, taking advantage of its nationwide spectrum portfolio after the merger. So far, T2R Russia has been quite successful in launching greenfield mobile operations in new Russian territories, which adds credibility to its plans. However, the large scale of new geographic expansion presents significant operating challenges and entails notable execution risks, in our view. The enlarged company also faces integration challenges, given the different business cultures at T2R and Rostelecom. High Leverage We expect leverage will likely significantly rise on the back of RUB37bn of debt that was transferred to the new company along with Rostelecom's assets and aggressive expansion capex. The enlarged operator is planning to swiftly roll-out 4G and 3G networks, which would require substantial investments in 2014-2016. Reported net debt/EBITDA and FFO adjusted net leverage ratios are likely to be higher than 3.5x and 4.5x, respectively, during the peak capex years of 2015 and 2016. EBITDA and FFO will be pressured by substantial roll-out development costs that cannot be capitalised under IFRS accounting conventions. Fitch recognises that analytically these may be viewed as one-off exceptional expenses. New development will be synergetic for the existing operations, which Fitch views as sustainable and generating stable cash flow. Temporary spikes above the downgrade trigger levels caused by rapid development may be accommodated within the current rating provided that they were accompanied by positive operating trends and substantial network coverage improvements. Lean Operations T2R's business model has been efficient with tight control of operating costs and capex leading to strong free cash flow generation. Fitch believes it will be challenging to preserve a lean business model after the company was severed from the business processes of its former shareholder, Tele2 AB, in 2013. However, the management team has largely been retained after the shareholder change, suggesting continuity of business practices. New Regulation Positive The introduction of mobile number portability in December 2013 should benefit the company and help it gain market share at the expense of its larger peers. This new regulation allows T2R to more fully exploit the benefits of its market positioning as a mild price discounter. New Shareholding Structure T2R's ratings are notched down by two notches for corporate governance under the approach Fitch takes with most Russian companies. The corporate governance discount reflects, among others, the risk that private investors with a fairly weak credit profile and non-transparent strategy may end up as effective controlling shareholders of the new entity. Owning only 45% of shares, Rostelecom is not committed to become a majority shareholder in the merged entity, which rules out any support under Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology. The remaining 55% stake belongs to a consortium of private investors led by VTB, a government-controlled bank. VTB has previously announced that it was a financial investor in the JV and already divested of 50% of its investment in T2R. Fitch believes that it is likely to further reduce its exposure to this asset as it would be unusual for a bank to hold on to an equity investment in a non-financial corporate. Shareholder Funding. T2R received substantial funding from its shareholder banks. Fitch believes that the company will continue to receive new financing from this source. The shareholders supported the company's development plans and are prepared to provide sufficient funding if necessary. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may result in negative rating action: -A sustained rise in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 4.5x and net debt/EBITDA to above 3.5x. - Significant weakness in cash flow generation driven by operating underperformance and insufficient growth from the expansion programme. Positive: Future developments that may result in positive rating action: -Successful operating development and leverage stabilising at below 4x FFO adjusted net leverage and 3x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Tele2 Russia Holding AB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook; withdrawn National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Stable Outlook; withdrawn T2R Long-Term IDR: assigned 'B+', Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: assigned 'A(rus)', Outlook Stable Bonds issued by OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom and recourse to T2R through an irrevocable undertaking: affirmed at 'B+'/A(rus)'/'RR4' Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.