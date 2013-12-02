(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services's (TAFS;
'AAA(idn)'/Stable)
senior unsecured debt programme of up to IDR4trn a National
Long-Term (LT)
rating of 'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term (ST) rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
Fitch has also rated TAFS's proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bond, the first
tranche to be issued under the programme, as follows:
- bonds with maturity of 36 months assigned National LT Rating
of 'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National ST Rating of
'F1+(idn)'
The bond issue will be up to IDR600bn in size and the proceeds
will be used to
support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated the same level as TAFS' National LT and ST
Ratings. This is
because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations
of TAFS and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
TAFS provides financing for buyers of Toyota cars in Indonesia
and is owned
jointly by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC) and
Astra International
(AI).
TAFS's ratings reflect strong support from TFSC, a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; 'A'/Stable), one of the biggest
automotive
manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS
benefits from
product knowledge-sharing and funding support. The latter is
derived from TMC's
strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed financial
institutions. TAFS also benefits from support from AI,
particularly in
dealership networks. AI is a leading car distributor in
Indonesia and holds
exclusive rights for Toyota sales in the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any reduction in TMC's ownership of TAFS or a decline in support
from TMC and AI
would exert downward pressure on TAFS's ratings. However, Fitch
sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business. There is no rating
upside as the
rating is already at the top of the scale.
Any changes in TAFS's National LT and ST ratings would affect
these issue
ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
