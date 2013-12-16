(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taichung Commercial Bank's (Taichung) upcoming TWD3.0bn subordinated unsecured bond a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(twn)'. The bond includes a Basel III-compliant non-viability trigger provision, which requires the bond to be ranked equally with common shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution or liquidation. The bond carries a fixed-coupon rate of 2.1% and matures on 16 December 2019. The proceeds will be used to refinance its existing debts and increase the bank's capitalisation. Key Rating Drivers The bond's 'BBB(twn)' National Rating is two notches below Taichung's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the bond's limited recovery prospects. Taichung's National Long-Term Rating is tied to its LT IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bb+' that reflects the risk of Taichung becoming non-viable. The bondholders would risk significant losses at the point of non-viability, when common equity capital would be very low, which would result in a very thin loss absorption buffer. Fitch expects both common equity and subordinated debt to be written down significantly at the point of non-viability. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. Rating Sensitivities Any rating action on Taichung is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. Taichung is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit market share of 1.40% at end-3Q13. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its largest shareholder and its subsidiaries have eight of the 15 seats on the Board of Directors. Please see the report titled 'Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and Instruments' for Fitch's detailed view on Basel III Capital Rules in Taiwan at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Analyst +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.