(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan-based
Taichung Commercial Bank's (TCB) upcoming TWD2.5bn subordinated
unsecured bonds
a National Long-Term rating of 'BBB(twn)'. The bond carries a
fixed coupon rate
of 2.1% and matures on 25 June 2020. The proceeds will be used
to refinance its
existing debt and increase the bank's capitalisation.
Key Rating Drivers
The bond is rated two notches below the bank's National
Long-Term rating of
'A-(twn)' to reflect the inclusion of Taiwan's Basel III styled
non-viability
trigger provision which mandates that the bond be ranked equally
with common
shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for
resolution, or
liquidation. The notching also reflects the prospects of limited
recoveries as
Fitch expects both common equity and subordinated debt to be
written off at the
point of non-viability. The bond's rating is in line with
Fitch's rating
criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial
institutions.
Rating Sensitivities
Any rating action on TCB is likely to trigger a similar move in
its debt
ratings.
TCB is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit
market share of
1.32% at end-2012. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its largest
shareholder and its
subsidiaries have nine out of 15 seats on the Board of
Directors.
See 'Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and Instruments' for
Fitch's detailed
view on Basel III Capital Rules in Taiwan.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Analyst
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.