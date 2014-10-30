(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan-based
Chailease Finance Co. Ltd's (Chailease) proposed TWD2.0bn senior
unsecured bonds
a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)'. The company's senior
bonds will be
issued in two tranches: TWD0.9bn of seven-year bonds with a
fixed coupon rate of
2.05% and TWD1.1bn of 10-year 2.30% notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as Chailease's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A(twn)' with Stable Outlook because they represent direct,
unconditional and
unsecured obligations of the company. The bond's rating is in
line with Fitch's
rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar
move in its debt
rating.
Established in 1977, Chailease is the largest leasing company in
Taiwan with
around 42% market share by business volumes, and it provides
leasing and
instalment financing to SMEs. Chailease is fully owned by
Chailease Holding
Company Ltd. (Cayman), which was listed in Taiwan in December
2011.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.