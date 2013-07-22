July 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Chailease
Finance Co. Ltd's (Chailease) proposed TWD1.4bn 1.6% senior unsecured bonds,
maturing on 22 July 2018, a National Long-Term 'A(twn)' Rating.
Key Rating Drivers
The bonds are rated at the same level as Chailease's National Long-Term Rating
of 'A(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook, as they represent direct, unconditional
and unsecured obligations of the company. The bond's rating is in line with
Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments.
Rating Sensitivities
Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt
rating.
Established in 1977, Chailease is the largest leasing company in Taiwan with
around 42.5% market share. Chailease is fully owned by Chailease Holding Company
Ltd. (Cayman). Andre Koo and his associates collectively control a majority
stake in Chailease Holding Company Ltd. (Cayman) and four out of nine board
seats.
For a detailed credit profile on Chailease, see Fitch's credit report dated 31
January 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.