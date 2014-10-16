(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The
Export-Import
Bank of the Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) proposed
two-year TWD1.3bn
senior unsecured bond a 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating.
The bond carries a
fixed coupon rate and matures on 16 October of 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan's Eximbank's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AAA(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook, as it
constitutes direct,
unconditional and unsecured obligations of the bank. This is in
compliance with
Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of
financial
institutions. The new debt issue will help the bank secure more
stable funding
for the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Taiwan's Eximbank will trigger a similar
move in its debt
rating.
For a detailed credit profile on Taiwan's Eximbank, please refer
to Fitch's
credit report dated 29 November 2013.
Established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic
of China Act,
Taiwan's Eximbank is fully-owned by the Taiwanese government and
supervised by
the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Supervisory
Commission.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
61-2- 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014; and "National Scale Ratings Criteria" 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
