(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) proposed two-year TWD1.3bn senior unsecured bond a 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate and matures on 16 October of 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan's Eximbank's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook, as it constitutes direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the bank. This is in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. The new debt issue will help the bank secure more stable funding for the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Taiwan's Eximbank will trigger a similar move in its debt rating. For a detailed credit profile on Taiwan's Eximbank, please refer to Fitch's credit report dated 29 November 2013. Established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act, Taiwan's Eximbank is fully-owned by the Taiwanese government and supervised by the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Supervisory Commission. Contacts: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 81757603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director 61-2- 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014; and "National Scale Ratings Criteria" 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.