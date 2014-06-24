Groupama says Orange Bank offers launch planned for mid-May
PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.
June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) proposed three-year TWD1bn senior unsecured bond a 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate and matures on 26 June 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVER
The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan's Eximbank's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' which has a Stable Outlook, in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. The new debt issue aims to secure more stable and mid-term funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Taiwan's Eximbank will trigger a similar move in its debt rating.
For a detailed credit profile on Taiwan's Eximbank, please refer to Fitch's credit report dated 29 November 2013.
Established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act, Taiwan's Eximbank is fully owned by the Taiwanese government and supervised by the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Supervisory Commission.
