March 21 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (SCSB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-', a National Long-term Rating of 'AA(twn)' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-'. The Outlook is Stable. A rating breakdown is provided below. Rating Action Rationale The ratings reflect the bank's continued satisfactory capital position, a sound loan quality profile and profitable franchise, as well as the strong risk absorption ability of its principal and 57.6%-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong - Shanghai Commercial Bank (SCB, A-/Stable). SCSB has consistently delivered stable earnings and maintained a strong capital buffer through cycles, particularly during the latest financial crisis in 2008-2009. The ratings also consider its modest franchise in the region, with 70 branches at SCSB and 49 at SCB. Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs The ratings capture the bank's prudent underwriting culture, particularly on the Greater China region. This, coupled with its proactive provisioning policy and strong capitalisation, will help provide a buffer for its moderately high exposure to SMEs in a downturn. The bank had a strong gross loan provision at 1.7% as of end-H112 versus a peer average of 1%. SCSB's strong alliance across Greater China (i.e. including SCB and a major Chinese partner - Bank of Shanghai ) allows it to tap into rapidly growing demand for financial services arising from increasing trade and investment activities within the region. Business collaboration among the three banks includes cross-border multi-currency syndication and a joint business logo campaign. SCSB's consolidated pre-tax return on equity remained satisfactory at 6.23% (unannualised) in H112 and 13.1% in 2011, higher than the peer average of 5.93% and 9.3%. Fitch expects the bank to maintain stable earnings on the back of strong operational efficiency, moderate provision risks and stable fee income despite a competitive pricing environment. SCSB has consistently and prudently managed its liquidity and capitalisation. SCSB is a deposit-funded bank and its stable deposit base and liquid balance sheet benefit from its long-established franchise in Greater China, including trade and remittance. Fitch views its capitalisation as strong for its moderate risk profile. The group's consolidated Fitch Core Capital ratio (SCSB's and primarily SCB's) held up well at 12%-14% during 2008-2009. Corporate governance is effective underpinned by a consistently strong risk culture, limited related-party transactions, and adequate information disclosure. It has been assessed by the Taiwan regulator - Financial Supervisory Commission, under the Bank Act, as a sound business and financial operation. Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that SCSB will maintain its balance sheet strength while pursuing regional expansion. SCSB's modest franchise constrains rating upside. On the other hand, downgrade drivers will most likely come from a downgrade of SCB or significant deterioration in SCSB's franchise earnings or asset quality due to growing competition in cross strait banking and weakened underwriting standards. However, Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the near term. Key Rating Drivers - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor SCSB's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflect their moderate systemic importance, and a low probability of support from the government, if needed. Rating Sensitivities - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the government to provide timely support to SCSB. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Founded in 1915, SCSB is a privately-owned bank. The family of the bank's chairman, Hung-Ching Yung, owns a majority stake of near 20% and controls its board. SCSB had a modest market share of deposits at 2.31% at end-October 2012. It had an around 3% market share in SME lending and a 4%-6% share in import/export trade finance in Taiwan. A Credit Update on SCSB will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank's ratings: - Long-Term IDR: assigned at 'A-'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term IDR: assigned at 'F1' - National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'AA(twn)'; Stable Outlook - National Short-Term rating: assigned at 'F1+(twn)' - Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-' - Support Rating: assigned at '4' - Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'B+'