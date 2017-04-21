(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Tele
Columbus AG a
Long-Term IDR of 'B' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch also
assigned a
'BB-'/'RR2'rating to Tele Columbus's senior secured debt
instruments.
Tele Columbus is the third-largest cable provider in Germany
after Kabel
Deutschland (a subsidiary of Vodafone) and Unitymedia
(B+/Stable; a subsidiary
of Liberty Global), with around 3.6 million connected homes.
The Outlook is Positive as we expect the company to continue
improving EBITDA
and free cash flow generation due to wider take-up of additional
services. This
gives Tele Columbus strong deleveraging flexibility from the
high estimated 5.4x
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at end-2016.
However,
deleveraging may be slowed by introduction of dividend payments
in the medium
term, in our view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Regional Market Shares
We expect Tele Columbus to maintain strong regional market
shares, shielded by
limited overlap with other cable companies in its key operating
territories. The
company holds above 50% cable market shares in the regions where
2.4 million of
its 3.6 million connected homes are located.
Rational Competition
Peer cable competition is rational and primarily based on legacy
cable
infrastructure, with limited appetite for opportunistic new
development. Cable
operators typically have exclusive access to their client
housing associations
(HAs), with only incumbent Deutsche Telekom (BBB+/Stable) able
to offer a full
range of competing premium services such as broadband
connection, premium TV and
mobile service on own broadband infrastructure. We believe
content is unlikely
to become a key competitive driver as there is abundant quality
content on
free-to-air TV channels.
Long-Term Contract Relationships
Tele Columbus benefits from long-term contracts with HAs, which
ensures
stability of its core revenues, protects against excessive
competition with
other cable companies and helps reduce churn. About 95% of its
subscribers live
in homes that are part of HAs. Bulk contracts with these HAs for
basic TV
service have a typical duration of eight to 10 years.
A relationship with the HA is likely maintained for a long time
once it has been
established. A switch to a new cable operator would require new
equipment
installation and/or network rewiring, which HAs are generally
keen to avoid.
Focused Strategy Reduces Execution Risks
The company's strategy is to focus on upselling additional
services to its
existing connected homes taking its basic TV service, rather
than expanding into
new areas. This shields it from execution risks associated with
entering new
areas without established relationships. Therefore, most of its
capex is
success-driven, as network upgrades are typically only started
after reaching an
agreement with HAs.
Positive Growth Outlook
Relatively low revenue generating units (RGUs) per customer of
1.6x and a high
51% of existing customers on slow (below 30 MB/sec) broadband
connections at
end-3Q16 suggests that take-up of additional services will
continue to increase.
The company guided for mid-single-digit percentage yoy revenue
and roughly 10%
yoy normalised EBITDA growth in 2017.
We expect low-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth in the
medium term. The
core regions of operations are in eastern Germany, which has
lower broadband
penetration than western Germany, resulting in a stronger growth
outlook.
Integration Synergies Help EBITDA Generation
We expect the enlarged Tele Columbus to achieve substantial
integration
synergies following the merger of Tele Columbus, Primacom and
Pepcom in 2015.
The company is targeting EUR40 million of synergies (both opex
and capex) on a
run-rate basis by end-2018, with moderate restructuring costs
equal to around
one time of the run-rate spread across the integration period.
Strong Deleveraging Profile
We expect Tele Columbus to keep reducing its leverage, driven by
growing EBITDA
and improving free cash flow (FCF) generation resulting from
modest capex
declines. We project FFO adjusted net leverage to decline to
about 5x by
end-2017 from the 5.4x estimated at end-2016, and to go to below
5x in 2018.
Deleveraging may be slowed but is unlikely to be reversed by the
introduction of
dividend payments in the medium term. The company's debt
covenants are
consistent with moderate dividend distributions following the
refinancing in
March 2017.
Moderate Acquisition Risks
We view Tele Columbus's acquisition risks as moderate. Its
strategy is to
participate in further cable consolidation, but there are no
large companies in
the market, limiting potential M&A risks. We expect the company
to take a
prudent approach to further acquisitions.
Robust Expected Recoveries
Fitch rates the company's debt instruments at 'BB-', two notches
above the IDR,
due to strong, above 70%, expected recoveries.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tele Columbus has a significantly smaller operational scale than
its closest
domestic peer Unitymedia, the second-largest cable company in
Germany.
Unitymedia has similar leverage but its rating benefits from
better
infrastructure, a larger footprint and sustainably strong FCF.
Liberty Global's cable subsidiaries Virgin Media, VodafoneZiggo
and UPC Holding
are rated 'BB-' due to lower leverage, solid financial profiles
and stronger
market positions. Cable companies typically have looser leverage
thresholds than
mobile and fixed-line operators due to the more sustainable
nature of their
business and stronger FCF.
Strong Liquidity
Tele Columbus does not face any significant refinancing exposure
before 2025.
Liquidity is strong, with EUR55 million cash at end-2016, and an
untapped EUR75
million capex facility and a EUR50 million revolving facility,
both maturing in
2020.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable homes connected at around 3.6 million in 2017-2020
- Low-single-digit percentage growth in total RGUs a year in
2017-2020
- Gradual increase in RGU per unique subscriber from 1.6x in
2016 to 1.8x by
2020
- Mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2017 slowing to low single
digits in
2018-2020
- Normalised EBITDA margin of above 50% in 2017-2020
- Capex at 34% of revenue in 2017, gradually declining in
2018-2020
- Introduction of moderate dividends in the medium term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 5.0x and supported
by robust free
cash flow generation.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage rising and remaining above 6.0x
- Significant shortening of the remaining contract life with
housing
associations
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001