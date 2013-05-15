(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR1'
rating to Tenet
Healthcare Corp.'s (Tenet) $1.05 billion secured notes offering.
The ratings
apply to approximately $3.3 billion of secured debt at March 31,
2012. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
Tenet will use the proceeds of the $1.05 billion senior secured
notes issuance
to retire $925 million of its 8.875% senior unsecured notes due
2019 in a tender
offer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--While Tenet's liquidity and financial flexibility have
incrementally improved,
the company continues to exhibit industry-lagging profitability
and negative
free cash flow (FCF, cash from operations less capital
expenditures, dividends
and distributions).
--Otherwise, Tenet's liquidity profile is solid. Debt maturities
are small until
2015, the company has adequate available liquidity in cash on
hand and credit
revolver availability, and there are no financial maintenance
covenants in
effect under its debt agreements.
--Weak organic patient utilization trends in the for-profit
hospital industry
have persisted despite the stabilization of unemployment rates.
Fitch expects
this trend to continue until the boost in patient volumes
anticipated under the
Affordable Care Act starting in 2014.
--Fitch believes that Tenet's capital deployment strategy will
become more
aggressive in the near term, focused on share repurchases and
acquisitions that
will likely require additional debt funding.
DECENT HEADROOM IN CREDIT METRICS
Tenet's credit metrics, including debt leverage and interest
coverage, provide
decent headroom relative to the 'B' Issuer Default Rating. At
March 31, 2013,
Fitch calculates gross debt-to-EBITDA of 4.6x and
EBITDA-to-interest expense of
2.9x. Leverage through Tenet's secured debt increased to 2.8x
EBITDA from 2.6x
at June 30, 2012.
Tenet intends to fund up to $500 million of share repurchases
through the end of
2013 as well as up to $400 million of acquisitions. This week's
note issuance
will provide some dry powder for its capital deployment
initiatives. However,
Fitch thinks further debt would be necessary to fully fund these
objectives,
since cash balances at March 31, 2013 were $85 million and FCF
is not
anticipated to be a significant source of funds in 2013.
IMPROVING FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Tenet recently made progress in extending debt maturities and
refinancing some
of its higher cost debt. In November 2011, Tenet issued $900
million of 6.25%
senior secured notes due 2018 and used a portion of the proceeds
to refund the
$714 million 9% senior secured notes maturing 2015. Also in
November 2011, Tenet
entered into an amendment to its credit facility, extending
final maturity by
one year, to November 2016. There is a springing maturity under
the bank
facility to fourth-quarter 2014 unless the company refinances or
repays $238
million of its $474 million 9.25% senior notes maturing 2015.
Tenet's debt agreements do not include financial maintenance
covenants, except
for a 2.1x fixed-charge coverage ratio test under the bank
facility that is in
effect whenever availability under the revolver is less than $80
million (at
March 31, 2013, availability was $628 million).
Tenet does have capacity for additional debt under its debt
agreements. The
senior secured note indentures limit the company's ability to
issue additional
secured debt. Secured debt is permitted up to the greater of (i)
$3.2 billion
and (ii) 4.0x EBITDA ($4.8 billion at March 31, 2013). Debt
secured on a basis
pari passu to the secured notes is limited to the greater of (i)
$2.6 billion
and (ii) 3.0x EBITDA ($3.6 billion at March 31, 2013). Prior to
this week's
financing activities, Fitch estimated that Tenet had about $1.46
billion of
incremental total secured debt capacity
STRAINED FCF PROFILE
While Tenet generates strong and consistent cash from
operations, positive FCF
generation has been muted until recently. Fitch believes that
Tenet's past
inability to generate FCF stemmed from several issues, most
notably its
industry-lagging profitability and relatively high cash interest
expense on some
of its debt issues. The company has managed to mitigate some of
the interest
expense pressure through refinancing debt at lower rates.
Nevertheless, Tenet's modest FCF profile remains the most
important credit risk.
In the LTM ended March 31, 2013, Tenet produced FCF of $93
million. Clearly ,
the degree of cash burn has improved significantly since 2006.
The company has
managed through recent periods that were influenced by an
increase in accounts
receivable due to the delay of state Medicaid payments and
provider taxes and
higher cash payments for litigation expense.
As such, Fitch projects that Tenet's FCF will be about
break-even in 2013. This
projection is based on the reversal of some of the
above-mentioned drags on cash
generation and positive cash tax implications of a $1.7 billion
net operating
loss that the company brought on its books in late 2010.
IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS
Tenet's patient volume growth trends shifted favorably beginning
in 2011,
although for first quarter 2013, Tenet reported an adjusted
admissions decline
of 4%. Prior to the most recent quarter, Tenet generated nine
consecutive
quarters of positive growth. Positive volume growth has helped
the company to
improve its profitability. However, Tenet continues to be less
profitable than
its peers. The company's EBITDA margin in recent periods has
hovered around
12%-13%, which Fitch estimates is nearly 280 bps lower than the
average of other
publicly traded for-profit hospital operators.
Tenet's recently improved level of profitability should be
supported by its high
level of outpatient healthcare services acquisitions. Starting
in 2010, the
company began a strategy of vertical integration in markets
where it has an
existing inpatient hospital presence, buying various outpatient
assets such as
diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers and
oncology centers .
This acquisition strategy is somewhat different than the current
focus of
Tenet's peer companies, which is to augment weak organic growth
through the
acquisition of inpatient acute-care hospitals. Outpatient
acquisitions will not
have as immediate an impact on topline growth as inpatient
acquisitions because
outpatient volumes generate less revenue. Outpatient volumes
are, however,
typically more profitable. Tenet currently generates only about
one-third of its
revenue from outpatient service, versus 50%-60% for its peer
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result from a combination of the
following:
--An expectation of debt maintained below 5.0x EBITDA;
--A nearly 100 bps improvement in the EBITDA margin to around
14%;
--An FCF margin sustained around 3%, which is a level Fitch
views as consistent
with a 'B+' IDR for an operator of for-profit hospitals
Continued successful execution of the company's acquisition
strategy leading to
growth in the proportion of revenues derived from more
profitable outpatient
volumes, as well as growth of Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions
business, are
some potential drivers of financial improvement that could also
result in an
upgrade of the ratings.
A negative rating action could result from a combination of the
following:
--An expectation of debt maintained above 5.5x EBITDA;
--A deterioration in recently improved profitability;
--Persistently negative FCF generation, particularly if this
coincides with an
amelioration of the FCF headwinds affecting the broader
for-profit hospital
industry.
Deterioration in the financial profile leading to a negative
rating action would
likely be the result of poor organic performance in Tenet's
major markets. The
company is heavily exposed to Florida and Texas (about 45% of
licensed beds),
where Medicaid payments to providers have been particularly
stressed, although
Fitch believes the trend of declining Medicaid payments has
bottomed.
Fitch has the following ratings on Tenet:
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes
'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'.
The Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value
of Tenet will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern), rather
than a liquidation. Fitch uses a 6.5x distressed enterprise
value (EV) multiple
and stresses LTM EBITDA by 40%, considering post-restructuring
estimates for
interest and rent expense and maintenance level capital
expenditure. The 6.5x
multiple is based on recent acquisition multiples in the
healthcare provider
space as well as the recent trends in the public equity
valuations of the
for-profit hospital providers.
Fitch estimates Tenet's distressed enterprise valuation in
restructuring to be
approximately $4.8 billion. The 'BB/RR1' rating for the senior
secured bank
facility and senior secured notes reflects Fitch's expectations
for 100%
recovery for these creditors. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the
unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 17% of outstanding
principal.
Total debt of $5.5 billion at March 31, 2013 consisted primarily
of:
Senior unsecured notes:
--$60 million due 2014;
--$474 million due 2015;
--$1,050 million due 2020;
--$430 million due 2031.
Senior secured notes:
--$1.041 billion due 2018;
--$925 million due 2019;
--$500 million due 2020;
--$850 million due 2021.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3056
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
