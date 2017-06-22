(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the
private placement offering issued by Terreno Realty LLC, the
operating
partnership of Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO). The offering
consists of $100
million of unsecured notes due 2024 that will bear interest at
3.75%. The
transaction is anticipated to close on or around July 14, 2017.
As part of the
use of proceeds, the company intends to redeem all of its 7.75%
Series A
Cumulative Preferred Stock on July 19, 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings take into account TRNO's portfolio concentration
in strong
markets, transparent industrial property-focused business model,
experienced
management, and credit metrics that are moderately strong for
the rating. The
potential for greater cash flow volatility stemming from market,
asset and
tenant concentration risk and possible missteps surrounding the
company's
value-added acquisition-led growth strategy balance these credit
positives.
Also, the company has a less developed and shorter track record
as an unsecured
borrower.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that TRNO will
maintain credit
metrics that are consistent with the 'BBB-' rating over the
two-year Outlook
horizon, as well as Fitch's view of near- to medium-term
industrial property
fundamentals.
Portfolio Concentrated in Strong Markets: Fitch expects TRNO's
portfolio market
fundamentals to outperform the U.S. average over the near- to
medium-term, based
on its superior demographics and barriers to new supply. The
company's portfolio
is located in six of the strongest U.S. industrial markets,
characterized by
vibrant and growing local and regional economies, favorable
population and
income demographics and meaningful barriers to new supply.
The above-average occupancies and rents in Terreno's markets
highlight these
strong fundamentals relative to the total U.S. industrial
property base.
Institutional investor and lender interest in TRNO's assets is
likely above its
peer average given the desirable market locations, thus
supporting the company's
contingent liquidity position.
Transparent Operating Strategy: Terreno's transparent,
well-defined operating
strategy is a credit positive. The company targets 100% fee
simple ownership of
industrial assets in six key logistics markets that include
Northern NJ/NY
(23.7% of annualized base rent), D.C./Baltimore (23.2%),
Los Angeles
(14.4%), Miami (13.9%), San Francisco (13.5%) and Seattle
(11.3%).
TRNO's strategy does not contemplate investments in ground-up
development or
unconsolidated joint venture partnerships (JVs). The absence of
these items
helps simplify the company's business model, improve financial
reporting
transparency and reduce potential contingent liquidity claims.
Fitch's ratings for TRNO include some flexibility for selective
ground-up
development at existing owned in-fill properties, as well as a
limited amount of
JVs if, for example, only a partial interest in an attractive
industrial
portfolio in its markets was available for purchase.
Appropriate Credit Metrics: Fitch expects TRNO's leverage to
sustain within a
range of 6.0x-6.5x through 2019, on an adjusted basis that
includes a
full-year's contribution from external investment activity.
TRNO's leverage was
5.2x for the TTM ending March 31, 2017, which is appropriate for
the 'BBB-'
rating. The company's leverage was 5.6x including 50% equity
credit for its
perpetual preferred stock in total debt.
Fitch expects the company's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to
improve moderately
over the Rating Outlook horizon as the company stabilizes
value-add acquisitions
and achieves better leverage of its fixed costs as total assets
grow. Fitch
expects the company's FCC will be in the mid-3.0x range through
2019.
The company has publicly committed to financial policies through
the cycle that
are consistent to moderately strong for a 'BBB-' rated REIT with
TRNO's asset
profile. These include maintaining leverage below 6.5x and FCC
above 2.0x. The
company's dividend policy is to pay 100% of its taxable net
income to its equity
holders. Fitch expects TRNO's dividend payout ratio of AFFO to
range between the
mid-80% to mid-90% level over the rating horizon, excluding
stabilization capex
related to value-add acquisitions.
Experienced Management: TRNO has a strong management team with
extensive
industrial real estate and capital markets experience. Many of
the company's key
executives previously held high-level executive positions at AMB
Property prior
to its merger with ProLogis.
Portfolio Market and Tenant Concentration: Fitch expects the
portfolio's asset
and tenant granularity to improve as TRNO executes on its
value-add
acquisition-led growth strategy. However, we do not expect the
company to expand
beyond its six major markets. TRNO's concentrated portfolio
strategy exposes it
to idiosyncratic market and asset risks and could result in
above-average
property income volatility. Examples could include a regional
economic downturn
or loss of a significant tenant.
The company's small size and concentration in markets with
higher per square
foot industrial values relative to its peers has contributed to
its
below-average asset granularity. However, the multiple-building
nature of many
of its larger assets as well as their infill locations helps to
offset the asset
concentration risk.
Two markets - Northern NJ/NY and D.C./Baltimore - comprised
46.9% of the
company's ABR as of March 31, 2017. Moreover, its 10 largest
properties (at
cost) accounted for roughly 35% of its total investment in real
estate.
TRNO's top-20 tenants comprised 37.8% of ABR at March 31, 2017,
which is more
concentrated than the industrial REIT peer median of slightly
more than 20%.
Moreover, the company's largest tenant (FedEx Corp.) was 5.7% of
its ABR versus
a comparable peer median top tenant exposure of approximately
2%. Fitch views
the company's portfolio tenant concentration as a credit risk
that could lead to
greater cash flow volatility. However, the generally strong
credit quality of
its largest tenants and multiple leases with several of these
tenants help
balance the concentration risk.
Execution Risk in Value-Add Acquisitions: TRNO's external growth
strategy
centers on the acquisition and stabilization of industrial
assets, primarily
through some combination of lease-up and property redevelopment.
Fitch generally
views the value-add strategy as being in between "core"
investments and
ground-up development in risk/return space. Value-add
acquisitions can entail
additional risk given less familiarity with an asset compared to
the
repositioning of existing owned assets. However, Fitch views
TRNO management's
extensive industrial property experience and the small dollar
value and
homogeneity of industrial assets as risk mitigants. The company
has improved its
portfolio occupancy to 97.4% at 1Q17 from 90.7% at 1Q16,
demonstrating its
ability to successfully stabilize value-add acquisitions.
Improving Unsecured Capital Access: Fitch continues to view TRNO
as a less
established unsecured bond issuer. However, this transaction
improves TRNO's
demonstration of its added financial flexibility; it has now
raised $250 million
of private placement unsecured notes since September 2015. This
repeated,
ongoing access to private placement unsecured notes is an
important milestone in
the company's transition to a predominantly unsecured borrowing
strategy.
Preferred Stock Notching: The two-notch differential between
TRNO's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and preferred stock rating is consistent
with Fitch's
criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB-' IDR. These
preferred securities
are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that
would likely
result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
Upon the
expected closing of the notes offering on July 14, 2017, the
company intends to
redeem all of its 7.75% Series A preferred stock on July 19,
2017, at which
point the company will not have any preferred stock outstanding
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TRNO's ratings reflect the issuer's strong portfolio of
industrial real estate
in the top U.S. markets with a solid management team and
leverage that is
relatively low for the rating category. The company should
experience outsized
growth in the next few years and has a rather simple business
model with minimal
exposure to development risk. These strengths are partially
offset by lower FCC
and higher dividend payout ratio than its peers as well as a
smaller size and
scale, which provides less overall granularity and
diversification in comparison
to the other larger industrial REITs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TRNO include:
--GAAP SSNOI growth in the 4% to 5% range through the 2018
projection period;
--Net acquisitions of roughly $200 million to $300 million
through 2018;
--Annual unsecured issuance of between $50 million and $150
million;
--Equity issuance of $100 million to $150 million per annum;
--The company unencumbers assets as mortgages mature with the
proceeds from new
unsecured debt and equity raises.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--TRNO's demonstrated adherence to its financial policies during
through the
cycle given its value-add acquisition strategy, which could
result in greater
relative cash flow volatility;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the low 6.0x
range (leverage was
5.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2017);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x;
--Increased asset and tenant level diversification within the
company's
concentrated, six-market portfolio;
--Further demonstrated access to the unsecured bond market.
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY
TRNO's sources of capital cover its uses by 1.9x for the April
1, 2017 to Dec.
31, 2018 period under Fitch's base case liquidity analysis after
adjusting for
events subsequent to quarter-end, including $100 million of
private placement
unsecured notes, $46 million of preferred stock redemption and
$25.3 million of
contracted dispositions, which was offset by $51.3 million of
completed
acquisitions. This includes $16 million drawn on the company's
$200 million
revolver, cash on hand, and a modest amount of retained cash
flow after
dividends as the company's primary sources of liquidity.
Although near-term maturities are modest, the company's debt
ladder has elevated
maturities in the 2020s, consisting of term loans and unsecured
borrowings.
Fitch expects the company to refinance the 2021 term loan ahead
of its stated
maturity, most likely with proceeds from new unsecured private
placement notes.
TRNO's longer-dated maturities should decline as a percentage of
total debt as
the company executes its value-add acquisition growth strategy.
TRNO's unencumbered assets cover its unsecured debt (UA/UD) by
2.4x using a
direct capitalization approach of TRNO's annualized 1Q17
unencumbered net
operating income (NOI) that assumes a stressed 8.75%
through-the-cycle cap rate.
Fitch expects the company's UA/UD to moderate to the low- to
mid-2x range as it
progresses in its unsecured borrowing strategy, which would
remain appropriate
for the 'BBB-' rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates TRNO as follows:
Terreno Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock 'BB'.
Terreno Realty LLC
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving line of credit 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured private placement notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
