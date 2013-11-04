(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following State of Texas general obligation (GO) water financial assistance bonds:

--$20,000,000 water financial assistance refunding bonds, taxable series 2013D (state participation program);

--$15,095,000 water financial assistance refunding bonds, taxable series 2013E (economically distressed areas program);

--$27,295,000 water financial assistance refunding bonds, series 2013F;

--$114,610,000 water financial assistance refunding bonds, taxable series 2013G.

The bonds will sell via negotiated sale on or about Dec. 3, 2013.

In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings on outstanding GO and other bonds whose ratings are linked to the GO rating of the state, as detailed at the end of this release.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

General obligations to which the state pledges its full faith and credit.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LOW DEBT: The state's debt burden is low but has risen due to significant growth-related capital needs, especially for transportation. Amounts for debt service are constitutionally dedicated.

GROWTH-ORIENTED ECONOMY: The state's economy is large, diverse, and is growing rapidly relative to national averages. The state's energy industry remains a significant source of economic activity and is subject to volatility. SIGNIFICANT RESERVE BALANCES: Financial operations are generally conservative.

The state has built a sizable budget reserve, with a portion of natural resource receipts dedicated to funding it.

SALES TAX DEPENDENCE: Finances are dependent on consumption-based (primarily sales) taxes, and volatile energy taxes are also important.

GROWTH-RELATED SPENDING PRESSURES: Longer term fiscal pressures stem from having to adequately fund the state's rapid growth. This includes expanded transportation needs, school funding, and water needs.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

ECONOMIC GROWTH AND HIGH RESERVES: The state's GO rating and Stable Rating Outlook assume the maintenance of high reserve balances and continued economic growth. The rating could be pressured in the event of severe revenue weakness, including stemming from cyclicality in the state's large energy sector, or unwillingness to address potential fiscal challenges in an effective or timely manner.

CREDIT PROFILE

The state's long-term 'AAA' GO rating reflects its low debt burden, conservative financial operations and a growth-oriented economy that continues to outpace national averages. Financial pressures arise from the demand that rapid growth places on the state's consumption-based tax system, including longer term transportation needs and the state's commitment to education.

Texas' GO bonds are payable from a constitutional appropriation out of the first moneys coming into the state treasury not otherwise appropriated (equal to $42.3 billion as of Aug. 31, 2012, the fiscal year-end for which the most recent data is available). The Texas Water Development Board issues financial assistance bonds under a 1997 constitutional amendment. The amendment consolidated the board's various authorizations, with proceeds supporting water conservation and infrastructure projects. As of Aug. 31, 2013, the board has over $6.6 billion in unissued GO bond authorization available for various board programs.

By policy, most water financial assistance program bonds are self-supporting from repayments of loans made to local entities for various water development projects and income received from investments. Certain water financial assistance program bonds, including the economically distressed areas program, receive general fund support. The board's resources and responsibilities for managing water projects are being expanded under various constitutional provisions subject to voter approval this month; these provisions include the transfer of $2 billion from the state's rainy day fund, the economic stabilization fund (ESF), noted below.

DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES

Texas' net tax-supported debt burden is low, with approximately $14.4 billion as of Aug. 31, 2012 equal to 1.4% of 2012 personal income. This figure includes $9.8 billion in GO bonds supported by tax revenues of the general revenue fund or mobility fund, and $4 billion in state highway fund bonds to which constitutionally-dedicated transportation receipts are pledged. Net tax-supported debt has risen with issuance over the last decade for transportation needs, but remains low relative measured against personal income. The state's two major pension systems are adequately funded, although annual contributions have been consistently below the actuarially calculated levels. As of Aug. 31, 2012, the reported funded ratio for the state employees' system was 82.6%. The teachers' system funded ratio was 81.9%. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate (compared to each system's 8% discount rate assumption), the funded ratio would fall to 74.4% for the employees' system and 73.8% for the teachers' system. On a combined basis, net tax-supported debt and pension liabilities attributable to the state are estimated by Fitch at 6% of 2012 personal income, below the median of Fitch-rated states.

FINANCES

Finances are generally conservative, though challenges include sustainably addressing long-term growth needs and managing the cyclicality inherent in the state's energy-dominated economy. The state maintains fiscal flexibility both in the form of its rainy day reserve, the ESF, as well as in its demonstrated willingness to make deep spending cuts to maintain budget balance. The ESF benefits from the constitutional dedication of a share of oil and gas production taxes, as well as unencumbered balances at fiscal year-end. Before the impact of legislative actions in the 2013 legislature (discussed in further detail below), the ESF balance was forecast at $8.1 billion as of August 31, 2013 (the fiscal year-end), rising to $11.8 billion by fiscal year-end 2015.

Actual revenues during the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium performed consistently stronger than assumed at budget adoption, in spring 2011, with the state raising its forecast accordingly. The comptroller's January 2013 forecast assumed all funds tax collections in the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium rising 22% from the previous biennium (compared to 7.2% in the adopted budget forecast two years earlier). With stronger revenue performance, the legislature in its spring 2013 session supplemented fiscal 2013 spending, including addressing several unmet needs remaining from the previous legislature, the underfunding of Medicaid and a school payment deferral in August 2013, the final month of the biennium. The latter was addressed as part of a $1.9 billion draw from the ESF.

The comptroller's January 2013 forecast for the fiscal 2014 -2015 biennium assumes all funds tax collections rising a modest 7% from the current biennium, to $96.9 billion; total all funds revenues rise 5.6% to $208 billion. The state's legislature is forecasting all funds expenditures in fiscal 2014 - 2015 to rise to $200.5 billion, about 5.1% ahead of estimated spending in the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium. The adopted budget included significant spending increases for schools, pay raises for state employees, and an increase in state contributions to pensions.

The adopted budget is also seeking to address multiple fiscal challenges by accessing balances and revenues of the ESF. In addition to the $1.9 billion draw in ESF balances noted earlier, the legislature also established a $2 billion revolving fund for water-related projects, a perennial need in the state given its high growth and scarce water resources. The $2 billion would be drawn from the ESF during fiscal 2014, pending voter approval on the Nov. 2013 ballot. Finally, the legislature passed a bill to divert half of future oil and gas taxes previously dedicated to the ESF to support highway funding instead, subject to voter approval in November 2014. Based on January 2013 forecast revenues and assuming voter approval of these measures, after all 2013 legislative actions the ESF remaining forecast balance in fiscal 2015 would be approximately $7.5 billion according to the legislative budget board, a still-sizable 15.2% of forecast fiscal 2015 general revenues.

ECONOMY

The state's economy has expanded rapidly and diversified over the last two decades, although the cyclical energy sector represents an estimated 17% of gross state product, according to the comptroller. Population growth is very rapid, rising nearly 21% in the decade through 2010 (compared to 9.7% nationally). The state outperformed the nation into the last downturn given growth-related momentum and strong energy sector performance in 2007 and 2008, and has continued to outpace the nation during the recovery.

Employment in 2012 rose 2.9% in Texas compared to 1.7% nationally. August 2013 employment rose 2.4% year-over-year, compared to a 1.7% gain nationally. Growth remains particularly strong in oil and gas-related sectors, although services are also rapidly gaining. The unemployment rate, at 6.4% in August 2013, is well below the 7.3% rate reported nationally. Personal income has shown strong growth in recent quarters, tracking employment. Second quarter 2013 personal income rose 3.7%, compared to 2.7% nationally. Personal income per capita in 2012 measured 97.5% of the nation's in 2012, ranking Texas 25th among the states. The comptroller's January 2013 economic outlook forecasts steady gains economic performance through the next biennium. The state forecasts personal income growth rising 5.3% in 2013, 5.1% in 2014 and 5.3% in 2015. The price of oil is forecast to drift downward through 2015 from its recent high of $91.96/barrel in 2012.

RELATED AFFIRMATIONS:

Fitch affirms the following ratings on outstanding bonds of the state:

--$14.5 billion state GO bonds, at 'AAA'.

--$5.5 million state constitutional appropriation bonds (Stephen F. Austin State University), series 2008, at 'AAA'.