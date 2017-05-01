(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to Texas
Instruments Incorporated's (TI) $600 million senior notes
offering, comprised of
$300 million of 2.75% senior notes due March 12, 2021 and $300
million of 2.625%
senior notes due May 15, 2024.
Fitch expects the company will use a portion of net proceeds to
repay $375
million of senior notes maturing June 15, 2017 (assumed in
connection with the
2011 acquisition of National Semiconductor Corporation) and the
remainder of net
proceeds for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the notes
offering and
repayment of the June note maturity, total rated debt is $5.6
billion, including
the undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF).
A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Fitch expects TI's solid operating performance will continue
through the
near-term, driven by healthy demand in both focus segments -
analog and embedded
processing - and across all product categories. Increasing
semiconductor content
will continue driving solid growth in automotive and industrial
products through
any business cycle and further diversify TI's revenue mix away
from more mature
communications, personal electronics and enterprise systems
markets.
Within the context of a solid demand environment, Fitch's
expectations for
higher utilization rates for TI's 300 millimeter (mm) wafers
should support
elevated non-GAAP gross profit margins above 60% through at
least the near-term.
Given expectations for flat operating expenses, Fitch forecasts
operating EBITDA
margins in the mid- to upper-40s, resulting in total leverage
(total debt to
operating EBITDA) near a half a turn free cash flow (FCF) to
debt of more than
60% through the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Financial Flexibility: Fitch expects TI's financial
flexibility will
remain solid, supported by low leverage and Fitch's forecast of
more than $2
billion of annual free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less
capital
spending less dividends) through the intermediate term and solid
liquidity,
which is supported by $3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and
short-term
investments and commercial paper (CP) program with capacity of
up to $2 billion.
Leading Market Positions: Fitch expects TI's wide product
breadth, greater sales
channel scale and manufacturing cost leadership have driven
leading share
positions in analog and embedded processing and position the
company to take
additional share in analog over time. Fitch estimates TI's share
is roughly 2x
its closest competitor, which is made more important by the
stickiness of
customer relationships given significant accumulated design
collaboration with
customers. In addition, TI's scale supports its expansive
catalogue products set
and consignment inventory model, which enables share gains at
customers
marginally consolidating suppliers.
More Predictable Results: Fitch expects more predictable
operating results,
given the company's increasing exposure within automotive and
industrial markets
with secular growth trends and longer-product life cycles. Fitch
believes TI's
large breadth of catalogue products sold through distribution
partners, for
which TI uses a consignment inventory model that enables tighter
channel
inventories and more even front-end production utilization
rates, diversifies
operating results.
Increasing Handset Exposure: Fitch expects increasing exposure
to its largest
handset customer, which could reach the mid-teens of total sales
versus just
over 10% more recently, could partially offset product and
customer
diversification with volatility around product cycle share and
commercial
success. At the same time, TI's manufacturing cost leadership
from 300mm wafer
capacity could mitigate risks around product cycle risk.
Commitment to Shareholder Returns: Fitch expects TI will
continue using 100% of
cash flow for shareholder returns, including dividends
approaching 50% of annual
pre-dividend FCF. Fitch anticipates TI would curtail share
repurchases should
the company face meaningful near-term headwinds, although FCF
(Fitch defined as
after dividends) and, therefore, stock buybacks should be
structurally lower as
the company approaches its target dividend pay-out.
Substantial Investment Intensity: Fitch expects continued high
investment levels
to support technology and cost leadership, although the
company's capital
expenditures are relatively low given TI's strategy of buying
300 millimeter
(mm) equipment from distressed sellers and, otherwise, trailing
edge technology
used in analog and embedded processing markets. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects R&D
intensity to remain significant and, combined with capital
intensity, represent
mid- to high-teens as a percentage of revenue through the
longer-term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TI include:
--Low-single digit revenue growth through the forecast period,
driven by
strength in automotive and industrial;
--Operating EBITDA margin in the mid-40s, driven by higher gross
profit margin
and cost savings related to the company's restructuring program;
--Capital spending is in the mid-single digits as a percentage
of revenues,
including expansion of the company's 300mm analog capacity;
--TI uses 100% of pre-dividend FCF, proceeds from equity
compensation plus net
debt issuance for shareholder returns, with expectations for
dividends
approaching 50% of pre-dividend FCF;
--TI will continue debt reduction by meeting upcoming debt
maturities with
available cash as it has done since 2013;
--No significant acquisitions, despite continued consolidation
in the
semiconductor industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result from sustained share losses
in focus
segments leading to:
--Structurally lower revenue resulting in sustained FCF near or
below $1
billion;
--Lower base line operating profitability resulting in sustained
debt/EBITDA at
or above 1.5x.
Positive rating action is unlikely, given the company's smaller
scale for the
rating category and event risk within the context of fragmented
analog and
embedded processing markets.
LIQUIDITY
TI's liquidity was solid as of March 31, 2017, and supported by:
--Approximately $3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and ST
investments,
although Fitch estimates roughly 80% of cash, cash equivalents
and ST
investments is located inside the U.S.; and
--An undrawn $2 billion credit facility due March 2021 that
fully back-stops
TI's $2 billion CP program.
Fitch expectation for more than $2 billion of annual FCF through
the
intermediate-term also supports liquidity.
Pro forma for the debt issuance and upcoming repayment of the
June 2017 debt
maturity, total debt was $3.6 billion and consisted of:
--$500 million of 1% senior notes due May 2018;
--$750 million of 1.65% senior notes due August 2019;
--$500 million of 1.75% senior notes due May of 2020;
--$550 million of 2.75% senior notes due March 2021;
--$500 million of 1.85% senior notes due May 2022;
--$500 of 2.25% senior notes due May 2023;
--$300 of 2.625% senior notes due May 2024.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Texas Instruments Incorporated
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial Paper program 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
National Semiconductor Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
The current Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1 -12-368-3156
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 3, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
