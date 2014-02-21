(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Thai Oil Public Company Limited's
(TOP) senior unsecured debentures a 'AA-(tha)' National Long-Term Rating.
The debentures, which will total up to THB15bn, will be issued in four tranches
due in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024. The proceeds from the debentures will be used
to fund capex and/or working capital. The notes are rated at the same level as
TOP's National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unsecured,
unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Capex: TOP's planned capex will remain elevated in the next two years to
2015. Fitch expects TOP's capex will increase to a total of THB44.5bn in
2013-2015 from an average annual spend of about THB4.9bn during 2009-2012. The
company is invsting in a benzene derivative project via a joint-venture. In
addition, the company will invest in power generation capacity expansion,
efficiency and reliability improvements, refinery upgrading projects, and
expansion of its solvent business. Although leverage (as measured by
FFO-adjusted net leverage), is likely to increase in 2014, it should reduce and
stay in the 1.0x-1.5x range in 2015-2016 when capex recedes.
Complex and Low-Cost Refiner: TOP's ratings reflect its large size compared with
domestic peers, its complex production capacity and resultant cost
competitiveness. Continuous improvements in efficiency and increase in
higher-value products have helped TOP maintain its competitive position.
Business Diversification: TOP's forward integration into aromatics, lube base
oil and solvents has broadened its product ranges and reduced margin volatility.
Expansion into benzene derivatives will enhance its product range. Fitch expects
higher earnings from its power-generation business from 2016 as two new
co-generation plants come on stream, although the contribution from power
generation to overall EBITDA will remain relatively small at around 6%-8%.
Linkage to PTT: TOP's Long-Term National Ratings incorporate a one notch uplift
from its standalone credit profile, reflecting its linkages with PTT Public
Company Limited (PTT, AAA(tha)/Stable). This reflects TOP's strategic importance
to PTT (aside from PTT being the single largest shareholder of TOP, with a 49%
interest). TOP is PTT's key refiner and major supplier to PTT's oil-retailing
business, supplying about one-third of requirements for 2013.
Highly Cyclical: TOP's credit profile is tempered by the inherent cyclicality of
its businesses. The company also has only a single production site. High
dependence on PTT for sales (43% of petroleum product sales in 2013) is partly
mitigated by PTT's strong credit profile, and by its position as Thailand's main
oil marketing and trading company. TOP is also exposed to supply risk, as
Thailand is highly dependent on foreign oil.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage below 0.75x (2013: 1.2x), although this is
unlikely in the medium term
- Evidence of stronger ties with PTT
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Sustained low refining margins and thin petrochemical spreads
- An increase in debt-funded investments resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage
rising above 1.75x
- Weakening of linkages with PTT